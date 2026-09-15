Mercy Medical Center Introduces Mako SmartRobotics for Shoulder Replacement

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore has become one of the first healthcare providers in the Mid-Atlantic region to offer Mako SmartRobotics™ technology for shoulder replacement surgery. Led by orthopedic specialist Dr. Gregory V. Gasbarro, the robotic-arm assisted system utilizes detailed 3D CT scans to enhance surgical precision and personalized implant positioning.

Advanced Orthopedic Care Arrives in Baltimore

Shoulder replacement surgery has entered a new technological era in Maryland. Mercy Medical Center announced the implementation of Mako SmartRobotics™ for shoulder arthroplasty, positioning the nonprofit Catholic health care organization at the forefront of regional orthopedic innovation. The platform is actively being utilized by Dr. Gregory V. Gasbarro, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained shoulder specialist at The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center.

The integration of this robotic platform addresses complex degenerative joint diseases. Dr. Marc W. Hungerford, Chief of Orthopedics at Mercy Medical Center, noted through regional press statements that the technology strengthens the institution’s capacity to deliver advanced surgical options. Patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region now have localized access to cutting-edge tools designed to treat severe joint deterioration.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Personalized 3D Planning: The system builds a digital, three-dimensional anatomical model from a preoperative computed tomography (CT) scan, allowing surgeons to map out the exact size and placement of the prosthetic joint before operating.

The system builds a digital, three-dimensional anatomical model from a preoperative computed tomography (CT) scan, allowing surgeons to map out the exact size and placement of the prosthetic joint before operating. Real-Time Intraoperative Adjustments: Robotic-arm assistance grants the surgeon enhanced tactile control and visual feedback during the procedure, enabling precise bone cuts and soft-tissue balancing.

Robotic-arm assistance grants the surgeon enhanced tactile control and visual feedback during the procedure, enabling precise bone cuts and soft-tissue balancing. Targeted Indications: This approach is primarily indicated for patients suffering from advanced shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff arthropathy, or chronic joint dysfunction unresponsive to conservative, non-surgical therapies.

The Mechanism of Action in Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty

Mako SmartRobotics™ transforms this workflow through computer-assisted navigation and haptic feedback. Prior to the procedure, a high-resolution 3D CT scan maps the patient’s unique glenohumeral joint geometry. This digital blueprint guides the surgeon in planning optimal component orientation.

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During the operation, the robotic arm provides physical boundaries that restrict the surgical instruments to the pre-planned boundaries.

Clinical Overview of Mako SmartRobotics Implementation at Mercy Medical Center Clinical Parameter Specification Technology Platform Mako SmartRobotics™ for Shoulder Arthroplasty Primary Clinician Gregory V. Gasbarro, M.D. (Medical Director, The Shoulder Joint Journey) Institutional Leadership Marc W. Hungerford, M.D. (Chief of Orthopedics) Geographic Scope Baltimore, Maryland / Mid-Atlantic Region Patient Age Threshold Individuals ages 15 and older

Multidisciplinary Approach and Regional Impact

The rollout of robotic shoulder surgery is anchored within Mercy Medical Center’s broader orthopedic infrastructure. Dr. Gasbarro serves as Medical Director of The Shoulder Joint Journey program, an initiative dedicated to optimizing perioperative recovery pathways and delivering comprehensive patient education. Within this framework, Dr. Gasbarro collaborates with fellow orthopedic surgeons Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Dr. Mark Slabaugh, and Dr. John-Paul Rue to manage complex pathologies, ranging from massive rotator cuff tears to acute fractures.

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Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, the institution operates as a teaching hospital that has garnered national recognition from publications such as U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. By introducing advanced robotic capabilities to its surgical suites, Mercy maintains its trajectory of adopting clinically validated technologies that seek to improve functional mobility outcomes for patients across Maryland and neighboring states.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor While robotic-assisted shoulder arthroplasty offers advanced precision, the procedure is not appropriate for every patient. Furthermore, patients with minimal structural joint damage or those who have not yet exhausted conservative measures—such as physical therapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or targeted corticosteroid injections—are generally advised to delay surgical intervention. Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Shoulder Replacement | Dr. Ashish M. Rawal (OrthoTeam Clinic) Individuals experiencing persistent, debilitating shoulder pain, night pain, locking, or progressive loss of active range of motion should consult a qualified orthopedic specialist. Prompt medical evaluation is particularly warranted if conservative interventions fail to provide functional relief over a sustained period.

Looking Ahead in Orthopedic Innovation

The adoption of robotic systems in shoulder reconstruction reflects a broader shift in modern surgery toward data-driven personalization. For patients navigating chronic shoulder conditions in the Mid-Atlantic, the presence of these advanced surgical programs expands the horizon of accessible, evidence-based care.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.