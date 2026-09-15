Broadway Fall 2026 Season: 13 New Shows, Musicals and Starry Revivals

Broadway’s fall 2026 season features 13 shows—ranging from brand-new musicals and plays to star-studded revivals featuring talent like Billy Crystal, Tom Hiddleston, and Hayley Atwell—shaping up as one of the most commercially and culturally rich slates in recent memory.

Autumn in New York is bringing a vibrant lineup to the Great White Way. Alongside long-running hits and Tony Award winners, fresh productions are filling theaters across the district. According to New York Theatre Guide, this autumn offers everything from star-studded new plays and musicals to fresh takes on beloved classics, a spooky thriller, and a solo work by a beloved actor who knows his way around one-man memoirs.

The Bottom Line 13 Shows: The fall 2026 calendar covers a diverse mix of original works, major revivals, and star-powered limited runs.

The fall 2026 calendar covers a diverse mix of original works, major revivals, and star-powered limited runs. Hollywood Heavyweights: A-list actors including Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, and Rosamund Pike are making Broadway debuts.

A-list actors including Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, and Rosamund Pike are making Broadway debuts. Diverse Storytelling: Offerings span from Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed boarding school comedy to historical and pop-culture biographical musicals.

Star-Studded Revivals and Literary Adaptations The upcoming months lean heavily into high-profile revivals and theatrical adaptations that bridge classic text with modern staging. The second half of 2026 features Tom Hiddleston sparring with Hayley Atwell in a disco-era staging of Much Ado About Nothing. Photo: theatregold.com Meanwhile, the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre plays host to Jocelyn Bioh’s beloved comedy School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Set in a 1986 Ghanaian boarding school, the play tracks the disruption caused by a glamorous new student. Bioh’s sharp, witty writing style continues to anchor contemporary theatrical conversations following her success with Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Here is a snapshot of key productions currently slated for the fall schedule: Production Type Show Title Key Talent / Creators Venue / Notes Play Revival School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Jocelyn Bioh (Playwright) Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Musical Revival Dreamgirls Henry Krieger, Tom Eyen, Camille A. Brown First-ever Broadway revival New Play 860 Billy Crystal Solo work by the beloved actor Play Revival Much Ado About Nothing Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell Disco-era staging

Original Musicals and Biographical Epics Beyond revivals, the musical calendar brings ambitious original concepts to the stage. Raúl Esparza leads Galileo, stepping into a role that explores historical science with contemporary musical energy. Photo: newyorktheatreguide.com