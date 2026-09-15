Rabid Dog Bites Two Children in Vietnam’s Dak Lak Province

Following a September incident in Cư Jút, Vietnam, laboratory analyses confirmed rabies virus presence in a 12 kg dog that bit two children.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Epidemiological Investigation and Laboratory Confirmation

The incident unfolded on September 11, in hamlet 5 of Cư Jút commune, according to reports detailed by ZNews and regional health desks. An unvaccinated 12 kg yellow dog roamed freely through the neighborhood, initially attacking other local dogs before biting two children roughly thirty minutes apart. Security forces captured and euthanized the animal by electrocution at approximately 17:00 local time.

Biological samples were rapidly transported to the Center for Veterinary Diagnosis and Analysis II. Laboratory results released on September 12 confirmed the presence of the rabies virus. The Centre Regional de Health of Cư Jút, alongside the communal health station, immediately launched an epidemiological investigation to trace all potential human and animal contacts in the vicinity, in alignment with protocols mandated by the Ministry of Health.

Pediatric Clinical Presentation and Triage Protocols

Both pediatric patients underwent immediate wound management and initiated emergency post-exposure protocols. The first child, identified as CTL, sustained punctures to the lower right rib and right forearm. After initial family-administered soap washing, the child received the rabies vaccine and tetanus antitoxin on September 12. Subsequent mild pyrexia (fever), chest tightness, and dyspnea (difficulty breathing) prompted transfer to the Cư Jút Regional Health Center for clinical observation. Physicians confirmed stable vital signs, clear respiration, and clean, dry wounds.

The second child, BMT, sustained a left facial bite characterized by four bleeding wounds and multiple abrasions. Following soap irrigation, the family transported the patient to Thien Hanh General Hospital in Dak Lak Province for surgical evaluation, suturing, and tetanus immunization. Referral to the Buon Ma Thuot University Medical Center secured prompt administration of the rabies vaccine and antiserum. Clinical evaluations confirmed that both children remain alert, responsive, and afebrile, with intact primary healing at the injury sites.

Summary of Pediatric Cases and Clinical Management in Cư Jút Patient Anatomical Site of Injury Initial First Aid Medical Intervention & Facilities Current Clinical Status CTL Lower right rib, right forearm Soap and water washing Rabies vaccine, tetanus antitoxin; Cư Jút Regional Health Center Alert, stable, wounds dry, respiratory symptoms resolved BMT Left cheek (deep multi-wound) Soap and water washing Suturing, tetanus vaccine at Thien Hanh General Hospital; Rabies vaccine & antiserum at Buon Ma Thuot University Medical Center Alert, feeding well, primary wound healing without exudate

Public Health Measures and Veterinary Control

Regional health authorities in Cư Jút continue to emphasize community education regarding animal behavior, mandatory companion animal vaccination, and the strict isolation of livestock or pets exposed to rabid animals.