Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada appealed for calm on Tuesday, hours before a scheduled protest outside the Maison Benoît Labre facility in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough. The 6:00 PM demonstration demands the closure of the supervised injection site and shelter, which neighbors an elementary school.

The Bottom Line The Conflict: Demonstrators organized by local restaurateur Peter Sergakis are demanding the closure of Maison Benoît Labre, citing ongoing safety and neighborhood cohabitation issues since its 2024 opening.

Demonstrators organized by local restaurateur Peter Sergakis are demanding the closure of Maison Benoît Labre, citing ongoing safety and neighborhood cohabitation issues since its 2024 opening. Regulatory Shift: Under a 2025 provincial law passed in Quebec, the facility is already mandated to relocate within three years due to its proximity to École Victor-Rousselot, remaining within the 150-meter restriction zone.

Under a 2025 provincial law passed in Quebec, the facility is already mandated to relocate within three years due to its proximity to École Victor-Rousselot, remaining within the 150-meter restriction zone. Official Stance: Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada urged protesters to show compassion toward social workers, while facility management emphasized ongoing collaboration with local authorities to balance resident quality of life with vulnerable population support.

The Flashpoint in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest Borough

Municipal friction in Montreal spotlighted the complex realities of public health infrastructure. The planned gathering, scheduled for 6:00 PM on Tuesday, targets the Maison Benoît Labre facility. The site operates a supervised injection service and accommodates dozens of unhoused individuals daily directly adjacent to an elementary school.

Local opposition has coalesced around neighborhood grievances. Restaurateur Peter Sergakis announced the mobilization in a recent statement, declaring, “Nous manifesterons pour exiger la fermeture de la Maison Benoît Labre. Nous exigerons le rétablissement de la sécurité dans le secteur.” Parents from nearby École Victor-Rousselot have repeatedly reported finding drug paraphernalia in adjacent parks and witnessing distressing public incidents.

Michael MacKenzie, a neighbor of the school and Canada Research Chair on Child Welfare, previously detailed the severity of the neighborhood friction to local media. Describing conditions near the facility, he noted that children ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade have been repeatedly exposed to public indecency and drug overdoses at the doorstep of the building.

Municipal Response and Regulatory Timelines

Facing mounting local pressure, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada stepped forward on Tuesday during a press conference to defuse tensions. She asked demonstrators to exercise compassion and avoid directing frustration at frontline staff.

« Soyons tolérants avec les autres. She added, « Ce sont des gens qui font un travail que plusieurs d’entre nous ne feront jamais. Je pense que c’est important de se rappeler de ça. »

Outlining the city’s administrative strategy, the mayor continued, « Je vais interpeller tout le monde ce soir : gardons le calme.

From an operational standpoint, a long-term resolution is already codified in provincial legislation. Under a law enacted by the government in Quebec in 2025, Maison Benoît Labre is required to relocate within three years. The statute enforces a mandatory minimum distance of 150 meters between supervised drug consumption sites and schools.

Facility Management and Neighborhood Coexistence

Management at Maison Benoît Labre has opted not to grant interviews regarding the Tuesday evening demonstration, but responded to inquiries in writing. Andréanne Désilets, the facility’s general manager, outlined the organization’s balancing act between community concerns and client care.

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Maison Benoît Labre Facility Context & Regulatory Parameters Metric / Parameter Detail Location Sud-Ouest borough, adjacent to École Victor-Rousselot Inauguration Year 2024 Mandatory Relocation Deadline Within 3 years (pursuant to 2025 Quebec legislation) Minimum School Proximity Rule 150 meters distance mandated for supervised consumption sites

Economic and Social Policy Implications

The tension surrounding Maison Benoît Labre illustrates the broader economic and social challenges municipalities face when deploying high-density social infrastructure in dense urban centers. As urban centers navigate their recoveries, balancing commercial vitality with social service equity remains a critical test for civic leadership.

With the 150-meter provincial rule acting as a regulatory clock, stakeholders on all sides—from restaurant owners and parents to social workers and municipal administrators—are forced to manage an interim period defined by high public scrutiny.