Moss Developer Polyarc Games Shuts Down After 12 Years

Polyarc Games, the Seattle-based studio behind the critically acclaimed VR puzzle-adventure series Moss, shut down its operations on September 11, 2026, ending a 12-year run in the video game industry. The sudden closure leaves 29 developers searching for new roles as a wave of contractions hits the development sector.

The Fall of a VR Pioneer

The studio announced its closure through a LinkedIn post, confirming that active development has ceased and operations have stopped entirely. Reflecting on its twelve-year history, the team stated, “After nearly 12 years of riding the exhilarating emotional rollercoaster that is the video game industry, our journey together has reached its end.” The announcement came as an abrupt shock to the community following a dozen years of development.

Polyarc launched its debut title, Moss VR, in 2018 for virtual reality platforms. The game featured a puzzle-adventure design starring a small mouse named Quill, earning praise from both critics and players. The momentum continued with the 2022 release of Moss: Book 2. Seeking to expand its portfolio beyond the original formula, the studio released Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss in 2023, introducing a more tactical approach to the franchise’s universe.

Adapting Formats Too Late

In a bid to broaden its market reach, Polyarc pushed its signature IP onto non-VR screens. Just two months prior to the shutdown, in July 2026, the studio released non-VR versions of the original Moss alongside its sequel, Moss: The Forgotten Relic.

The studio’s final public statement served as a direct referral network for its displaced workforce. Polyarc shared a comprehensive roster of 29 team members, including artists, designers, animators, and engineers, actively encouraging other studios to hire the talent. “Thank you to everyone at Polyarc, our work is done now. Polyarc has been home to extraordinary developers across all disciplines,” the studio noted.

A Broader Industry Bloodbath in 2026

Polyarc is far from an isolated casualty within the gaming sector this year. The studio joins a growing list of notable closures and massive layoffs across the industry throughout 2026. PlayStation shuttered Bluepoint Games earlier this year alongside Dark Outlaw Games. Ubisoft initiated studio closures in June, while Netflix pulled the plug on Oxenfree developer Night School Studio last month. Additional contractions include the April closure of GreedFall developer Spiders, alongside Microsoft’s cut of 3,200 jobs in July.

For the creators of Quill, the 12-year journey concludes not with a new sequel, but with an industry-wide scramble to place 29 developers into new roles.