Natural compound in blueberries and grapes helps muscle cells burn fat

A recent scientific study has identified pterostilbene, a naturally occurring polyphenol found in blueberries, grapes, and other berries, as a compound that can help influence fat metabolism inside muscle cells. According to Science Daily, the findings were published on September 1, 2026, in Volume 83 of the journal Food Bioscience. Researchers at Shinshu University in Japan investigated food-derived phytochemicals to address myosteatosis and abnormal fat accumulation within skeletal muscle, a metabolic concern linked to high-fat diets, physical inactivity, and aging.

Natural Compound in Blueberries and Grape Polyphenols Target Muscle Fat

Excess fat stored inside skeletal muscle—known as ectopic fat—can interfere with normal muscle function and reduce the body’s ability to utilize glucose and fatty acids efficiently. Over time, this reduced metabolic flexibility can contribute to insulin resistance. As Jordan News reported, researchers tested five compounds on cultured mouse skeletal muscle cells, including pterostilbene, stilbene, resveratrol, 3-methoxy-resveratrol, and 4′-methoxy-resveratrol, exposing the cells to the substances for seven days. Among the tested substances, pterostilbene demonstrated the strongest effect in reducing abnormal fat accumulation without disrupting normal muscle development.

Mechanisms of Pterostilbene and Protein Stabilization

The research team, led by Associate Professor Takakazu Mitani of Shinshu University, discovered that pterostilbene operates through a unique cellular mechanism. Rather than directly activating the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) or blocking fatty acids from entering cells, the compound increases the amount of PPARδ protein present inside the cells. It accomplishes this by preventing the protein from being broken down through the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, protecting the key receptor from degradation.

Blueberry Compound Pterostilbene Helps Muscle Cells Burn Fat

By slowing the degradation of PPARδ and increasing its levels, pterostilbene allows more of the protein to remain available inside the cell, thereby boosting transcriptional activity and the function of genes responsible for lipid metabolism and fat oxidation. According to Daily Mail, Dr. Mitani noted that the work establishes a scientific framework for developing functional foods and nutritional supplements targeting muscle fat metabolism, as well as an experimental framework for identifying other natural compounds that stabilize the PPARδ protein.

Context, Limitations, and Future Research

While the laboratory results on mouse cells offer a promising foundation, scientists emphasize that the findings are currently limited to cell experiments and have not yet been proven in humans. Much more research is needed, including studies in other animals and in clinical trials, to confirm the findings and determine effective oral consumption doses. Previous animal studies noted that pterostilbene could reduce body weight and liver fat deposits, but achieving equivalent doses in humans could require extremely high quantities, such as millions of blueberries per day based on past rodent trials.

Photo: Science Daily

Researchers and public health experts note that managing skeletal muscle alterations and ectopic fat remains a major challenge associated with aging, obesity, and non-communicable diseases. Although clinical studies involving nutritional grape polyphenols and skeletal muscle restoration remain scarce, findings surrounding natural compounds continue to guide the food and healthcare industries as they explore novel functional products aimed at supporting metabolic health and reducing risks tied to type 2 diabetes and obesity.