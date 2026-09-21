MTA to Start Issuing Speeding Fines in Bridge and Tunnel Work Zones

Slow down or pay up: New MTA work zone fines start Tuesday across NYC crossings

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 22, motorists driving more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit in active Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) work zones will face automatic financial penalties. The enforcement shift marks the end of a grace period that began on June 30, during which automated cameras captured tens of thousands of infractions across nine major bridges and tunnels in the five boroughs.

The MTA automated work zone speed enforcement program utilizes radar and camera equipment housed in unmarked vehicles deployed within active construction sites. During the initial warning phase, these systems logged 15,780 warning notices. More alarmingly, cameras captured over 33,000 vehicles traveling at speeds exceeding 10 mph over the temporary limits, with drivers averaging speeds 14.5 mph above the legal threshold according to the MTA.

Extreme speeding was also recorded during the rollout. In some instances, motorists barreled through construction zones at speeds reaching 111 mph in a 45 mph zone and 109 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to MTA data. Such staggering figures underscore the severe safety risks faced by highway workers, a vulnerability further contextualized by statistics showing nearly 900 fatalities and 40,000 injuries occurred in U.S. work zones in 2023.

Understanding the Fine Structure and Enforcement Thresholds

The penalty framework for the new camera notices is designed to escalate with repeat offenses within an 18-month window. Fines start at $50 for a first offense, rise to $75 for a second violation, and hit $100 for each subsequent infraction within that timeframe, according to the MTA. Additional late fees may apply for unpaid notices.

Photo: defensivedrivinghub.com

Unlike traditional traffic stops conducted by law enforcement, these automated penalties are treated as non-moving infractions. Camera-issued Notices of Liability will not add New York DMV points to a driver’s record nor will they be reported to insurance providers. By contrast, a police-issued moving violation inside a construction zone can carry 8 DMV points.

To ensure accuracy, the MTA states that every recorded violation undergoes manual validation by a certified technician before a Notice of Liability is mailed to the registered vehicle owner. Warning signs are posted ahead of active construction sites to alert motorists, though drivers are reminded that cameras do not operate in every lane continuously.

Where the Automated Cameras Operate

The speed enforcement cameras are deployed across nine critical MTA Bridges and Tunnels facilities spanning the five boroughs. Motorists traveling through these crossings must strictly observe temporary speed reductions:

Photo: bronx.news12.com

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

The legal foundation for the program stems from state legislation originally authorized in 2021 by Gov. Kathy Hochul for state highway work zones. Lawmakers and the governor subsequently expanded the initiative in 2025 to encompass MTA Bridges and Tunnels facilities, broadening the state’s automated enforcement reach to protect vulnerable roadside crews.

The Path Forward for NYC Motorists

Because work-zone lanes, barriers, and shifting traffic patterns create hazardous environments for construction workers, authorities urge motorists to respect temporary limits regardless of whether a police cruiser is visible.

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Have you noticed changes in traffic behavior near these MTA crossings since the warning cameras were installed? Share your perspective in the comments below.