Nairobi and Munich Selected to Host 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Council selected Nairobi, Kenya, and Munich, Germany, to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029 and 2031, respectively. Announced during the council meeting in Budapest, the decision marks the first time Africa will host the global flagship event, following a highly competitive bidding process.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Global Federation Footprint: World Athletics strategically shifts consecutive outdoor championships outside of traditional European heartlands, following Tokyo 2025 and Beijing, opening significant new commercial pathways in East Africa.

World Athletics strategically shifts consecutive outdoor championships outside of traditional European heartlands, following Tokyo 2025 and Beijing, opening significant new commercial pathways in East Africa. Infrastructure Timelines: Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium is undergoing a complete structural overhaul ahead of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a dual-use legacy model for East African sports tourism.

Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium is undergoing a complete structural overhaul ahead of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a dual-use legacy model for East African sports tourism. Audience Engagement Metrics: Nielsen research cited by World Athletics indicates Kenya holds a 68% interest rate in athletics against a 39% global average, signaling massive localized broadcast and sponsorship activation potential for 2029.

A Landmark Decision for African Athletics

The 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest on Monday and Tuesday (14-15) delivered a watershed moment for the sport. According to official announcements from World Athletics, Nairobi’s successful bid means the World Athletics Championships will be staged on the African continent for the first time since the event’s inauguration in 1983. Sebastian Coe, serving his final year as World Athletics President, noted on a media call that the governing body evaluated four outstanding bids before awarding the 2029 tournament to Nairobi and the 2031 edition to Munich’s iconic Olympic Stadium.

“We were fortunate to have four outstanding bids for 2029 and 2031, and this was not an easy decision for the Council,” Coe stated, as reported by World Athletics. He emphasized that the selections fulfill a strategic mission to grow athletics globally across Asia, Africa, and Europe over its next three editions.

Building on Regional Hosting Credentials

Nairobi’s path to securing the 2029 showcase was forged through a decade of experience in staging major international athletics events. The city previously hosted the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021, drawing massive crowds to Kasarani Stadium. Furthermore, Kampala hosted the World Cross Country Championships in 2017, and Gaborone staged the World Athletics Relays in 2026, establishing a robust operational track record for athletics competitions across the continent.

Photo: worldathletics.org

Nielsen research highlighted by the governing body shows that Kenya boasts the highest net promoter score of any surveyed market, with athletics standing as the second-most-followed sport in the country behind football.

Venue Readiness and the Munich Return

Operational execution heavily favored Nairobi’s dossier due to guaranteed infrastructural updates. The multi-purpose Kasarani Stadium is currently undergoing an intensive structural overhaul. This renovation aligns with Kenya’s joint hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, ensuring world-class facilities will be fully operational two years prior to the 2029 athletics showcase.

Championship Edition Host City Venue Historical Significance Next September’s World Championships Beijing, China Not specified Back-to-back East Asian editions following Tokyo 2025 2029 World Athletics Championships Nairobi, Kenya Kasarani Stadium First-ever World Athletics Championships hosted in Africa 2031 World Athletics Championships Munich, Germany Olympic Stadium Return to Germany for the third time in event history

Meanwhile, the 2031 selection of Munich brings the championships back to Germany for the third time, utilizing the historic Olympic Stadium. Coe acknowledged Europe’s role as the “breadbasket” of the sport while defending the strategic imperative to expand into unexplored global territories. With London and Rome missing out in the final evaluation, the global calendar now balances traditional European strongholds with emerging continental powerhouses.