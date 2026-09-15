Major Wall Street Banks Shift Forecasts to Expect Multiple Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

According to a CNBC Fed Survey, 86% of respondents now forecast at least two Federal Reserve rate hikes over the next year, with 55% expecting more than one increase. This marks a sharp policy shift from the previous month, driven by broader inflation concerns and hawkish signals from central bank leadership.

The Bottom Line The Policy Shift: Fully 86% of survey respondents now anticipate at least two rate increases from the central bank, a dramatic pivot from the 46% who expected a hike just a month prior. The Catalyst: Stubborn inflation prints, surging oil prices, and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s hawkish Jackson Hole address forced institutional strategists to reprice the path of monetary policy. Market Resilience: Despite expectations for tighter monetary conditions, average recession probabilities remain subdued at 29% over the next 12 months, with GDP growth projected near 2.25%.

Repricing Monetary Policy After Jackson Hole

The consensus on Wall Street has fundamentally altered. Following a hawkish address by Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, economists, fund managers, and strategists surveyed by CNBC have rapidly abandoned expectations of an imminent monetary easing cycle. Instead, 86% of the 29 surveyed participants now project that the central bank will enact at least two interest rate increases over the coming year.

This recalculation reflects mounting evidence that price pressures are no longer confined to isolated energy shocks. According to the survey data, inflation metrics have broadened across the broader economy. Most respondents also noted expectations that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed for a minimum of a month longer, keeping crude oil prices elevated for upwards of six months. Consequently, Consumer Price Index forecasts climbed, with participants pegging inflation near 3.5% for the current year and 2.85% for 2027.

Here is the math. A year that began with expectations of policy normalization is now confronting the reality of persistent structural inflation. Institutional participants have had to adjust their forward curves accordingly, factoring in a central bank compelled to utilize its primary policy tool to anchor rising price expectations.

Divergent Signals Across Markets and Boards

While institutional forecasters in the CNBC survey consolidate around a hawkish outlook, public market indicators reveal a more fractured sentiment among traders. Data from the CME FedWatch tool shows futures markets nearly evenly divided over the immediate policy decision at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The probability of a hold decision sits at 50.6%, while the implied probability of a 25 basis point rate hike rests at 49.4%.

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Mixed signals from central bank governors have contributed to this near-even split. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated a willingness to support holding the policy rate steady at the current level, provided incoming inflation data demonstrates ongoing moderation. However, Waller explicitly qualified that stance, stating that a hot inflation print would prompt him to consider a rate hike.

This conditional guidance has left market participants parsing every incoming data release. Retail sentiment mirrors this uncertainty. A recent Stocktwits poll indicated that 47% of retail respondents expect zero rate hikes for the remainder of the year, while 34% anticipate a single increase, and 19% project two moves.

Survey vs. Market Indicators: Rate Hike Expectations Metric / Source Near-Term Hold Probability / Outlook Projected Hikes / Outcome CNBC Fed Survey (Institutional) Not Applicable (Multi-period horizon) 86% expect ≥2 hikes over the next year CME FedWatch Tool (Futures) 50.6% probability of a rate hold 49.4% probability of a 25 bps hike Stocktwits Poll (Retail) 47% expect zero rate hikes this year 19% expect two rate hikes this year

Macroeconomic Resilience Amid Higher Borrowing Costs

Ordinarily, a sudden repricing toward higher interest rates triggers widespread downgrades to growth projections. Yet, the CNBC survey points to a resilient underlying economy. Respondents left their core macroeconomic assumptions largely untouched despite shifting their monetary outlook.

CNBC Fed Survey: Respondents confident Fed will cut interest rates this year

Here is what the balance sheet tells us. The average probability of a recession over the next 12 months remains capped at 29%. Gross Domestic Product growth is pegged at an annualized 2.25% for both this year and next, while the unemployment rate is expected to hover near 4.25%. Equity markets appear to be digesting the tighter monetary environment without panic; the S&P 500 index is forecast to sustain its current level through year-end before climbing approximately 8% to reach 8,274 next year.

To track official regulatory updates and primary data publications regarding employment and inflation, consult the official releases from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Path Forward for Asset Allocators

The pivot from an anticipated easing cycle to a resumption of rate hikes alters capital allocation strategies across asset classes. Fixed-income portfolios face continued duration risk as yields reprice to reflect a higher terminal rate. Meanwhile, equity investors must differentiate between cash-flow-positive enterprises capable of servicing debt at elevated rates and leveraged entities reliant on cheap liquidity.

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As the Federal Open Market Committee finalizes its policy statement, the dividing line between institutional consensus and near-term market pricing will narrow. If incoming inflation data validates the hawkish projections held by the majority of survey respondents, the market will be forced to price in a more aggressive tightening path than current futures contracts imply.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.