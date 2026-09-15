Bab el-Mandeb Shipping Unaffected Despite Houthi Control, Data Shows

As Houthi forces expand their control along Yemen’s western coast and onto the strategic Perim Island, marine traffic through the critical Bab el-Mandeb strait continues to operate. Open-source tracking data reveals that dozens of oil tankers and cargo vessels are still transiting the vital waterway daily, defying immediate disruptions.

Geographical Control and Direct Line of Sight

The strategic stakes in the southern Red Sea shifted significantly when Houthi fighters established positions on Perim Island, locally known as Mayyun Island. According to an open-source data analysis conducted by the Al Jazeera Arabic network, this advancement places armed units in close proximity to major international shipping lanes.

Here is why that matters: Perim Island lies roughly 1.6 nautical miles, or about 3 kilometers, from the nearest point of the northern shipping separation lane. The island’s highest elevation sits less than 6 nautical miles from the southern lane bordering Djibouti and Eritrea. This geography grants observers direct visual oversight of commercial vessels passing through the chokepoint.

The move onto Perim Island follows a broader campaign of territorial gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast. Houthi forces have secured positions near Mocha and Zugar Island, while maintaining military pressure around the Greater and Lesser Hanish islands. These maneuvers place virtually all key Yemeni landmasses overlooking Bab el-Mandeb under direct control or active tactical oversight.

What the Marine Traffic Data Reveals

Despite the heightened military presence and strategic realignment at the gateway to the Red Sea, navigational metrics indicate that commercial transit has not ground to a halt. Data compiled from the MarineTraffic platform shows that 116 vessels traversed the Bab el-Mandeb strait in both directions between September 11 and the morning of September 14, 2026.

Photo: aljazeera.net

These figures account specifically for ships actively broadcasting via their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders. Vessels that chose to sail with dark transponders are excluded from these counts.

Metric / Date Range Recorded Data Observation Window September 11 – September 14, 2026 Total Verified Transits 116 vessels in both directions Daily Average (September Baseline) Approximately 38 transits per day Peak Daily Volume (Sept 14) 46 vessels (including oil tankers and container ships) Cargo vs. Oil Breakdown 80 cargo ships, 35 oil tankers

The numbers demonstrate remarkable resilience in maritime scheduling. On September 14, the strait recorded 46 transits, marking the second-highest daily volume for the month. This followed a day where 50 ships completed the passage. When measured against a monthly average of 38 daily transits, current operations remain steady.

Navigating the Global Energy Corridor

Energy markets watch these developments closely because Bab el-Mandeb serves as an indispensable artery for global petroleum and consumer goods moving between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal.

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Yet, the breakdown of recent traffic shows that petroleum transport continues. Out of the recorded crossings during the peak observation window, 35 were identified as oil tankers, while 80 were standard cargo and container vessels.

As the geopolitical map of Yemen’s coastline shifts, the endurance of commercial shipping through Bab el-Mandeb offers a window into the complex calculus facing modern maritime trade. How long operators will maintain this routing remains the central question for international shipping desks worldwide.