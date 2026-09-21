NASCAR CEO Discusses Growth, Streaming Momentum, and Potential Global Expansion

NASCAR is weighing international expansion beyond the United States and Mexico, according to CEO Steve O’Donnell, who assumed leadership of the stock car racing organization in April. Speaking with CNBC and other media outlets in September 2026, O’Donnell attributed the league’s recent momentum to multi-platform streaming deals, digital outreach, and upcoming Hollywood projects like “Days of Thunder 2.”

The Bottom Line Broadened Digital Footprint: NASCAR relies on a seven-year media rights agreement valued at an estimated $7.7 billion, distributing content across Fox, Comcast’s NBC, Versant’s USA Network, Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video.

NASCAR relies on a seven-year media rights agreement valued at an estimated $7.7 billion, distributing content across Fox, Comcast’s NBC, USA Network, Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video. Global Scaling Strategy: Leadership is evaluating international markets outside the U.S. and Mexico, though executives emphasize establishing brand culture prior to exporting live events.

Leadership is evaluating international markets outside the U.S. and Mexico, though executives emphasize establishing brand culture prior to exporting live events. Pop-Culture Catalysts: Paramount’s summer 2028 release of “Days of Thunder 2,” starring Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway, is positioned as a primary vehicle for incoming demographic acquisition.

Decoding the $7.7 Billion Media Rights Architecture

O’Donnell rejected that premise, framing the multi-network array as multiple “front doors” for consumer acquisition.

By partnering with Amazon for streaming integration alongside traditional cable operators like Warner Bros. Discovery, NASCAR trades exclusive linear loyalty for expansive digital top-of-funnel reach. The strategy mirrors modern sports media consumption shifts observed across professional leagues attempting to recapture younger demographics who consume content in short-form bursts.

NASCAR Media Distribution & Strategic Growth Metrics Partnership / Initiative Platform / Entity Financial / Strategic Scope Media Rights Package Fox, Comcast (NBC), Versant (USA), WBD (TNT), Amazon Prime Estimated $7.7 billion total value (7-year term) Xfinity Series Rights The CW Exclusive broadcast agreement over the 7-year cycle Cinematic Expansion Paramount (“Days of Thunder 2”) Scheduled theatrical release: Summer 2028 Current Geographic Footprint United States and Mexico Active evaluation phase for European and international expansion

The Hollywood Blueprint: Replicating Formula 1’s Cinematic Playbook

NASCAR’s push for cultural relevance relies heavily on institutional cross-promotion, drawing a direct parallel to the monetization models validated by global rival Formula 1. F1’s market expansion in North America accelerated significantly following the commercial success of Netflix’s docuseries and Apple’s feature film “F1,” which became Apple’s highest-grossing film following its 2025 premiere. Similarly, historical sports biopics like “Ford v Ferrari” demonstrated strong box-office viability for motorsport narratives.

Capitalizing on this entertainment-driven framework, Paramount announced a 2028 release window for “Days of Thunder 2,” featuring Tom Cruise reprising his role as Cole Trickle alongside Anne Hathaway. According to O’Donnell, Cruise visited NASCAR headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida, emphasizing an active promotional campaign designed to convert cinematic audiences into racing consumers.

Evaluating International Markets and Balance Sheet Realities

Beyond domestic digital strategies, the league faces capital allocation decisions regarding international expansion. While NASCAR currently operates events exclusively in the U.S. and Mexico, executive leadership is assessing foreign markets, specifically Europe. However, O’Donnell noted that logistical execution will be disciplined, stating the organization aims to build brand equity and cultural resonance before scheduling international fixtures.

Photo: europesays.com

“I don’t want to just export a race and plop it somewhere,” O’Donnell told interviewers. “We want to build the culture so that when you go to a race, if we’re in Europe, you know, hey, that’s the NASCAR experience.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.