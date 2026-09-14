Netflix and Paramount End Animation Partnership

Paramount Pictures and Netflix have officially agreed to terminate their feature animation distribution partnership, a deal originally initiated in 2023 between the streaming giant and Skydance Animation. Despite the overall pact coming to a close, upcoming titles like Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn and Rich Moore’s adaptation of Jack and the Bean Stalk will still launch on Netflix.

The Bottom Line The Deal Ends: Paramount and Netflix are severing their overarching animated feature film partnership following a corporate restructure at Skydance Animation.

Paramount and Netflix are severing their overarching animated feature film partnership following a corporate restructure at Skydance Animation. The Exceptions: Upcoming releases including Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn and Rich Moore’s Jack and the Bean Stalk remain on track to premiere on Netflix.

Upcoming releases including Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn and Rich Moore’s Jack and the Bean Stalk remain on track to premiere on Netflix. Proven Reach: The collaboration yielded metrics, most notably Nathan Greno’s Swapped, which reeled in 144.9 million global views within its first 90 days on Netflix.

The Corporate Shakeup Behind the Split

The cinematic landscape shifts yet again as corporate restructuring redraws studio boundaries. According to DiarioBitcoin, this fracture in the distribution alliance directly stems from Skydance Animation transitioning to operate as an independent studio label inside Paramount Pictures.

When the original partnership kicked off in 2023, Skydance was positioning itself across the streaming ecosystem. Before joining forces with Netflix for titles like Vicky Jenson’s Spellbound in 2024, the studio’s first feature Luck (directed by Peggy Holmes) landed on Apple Original Films in 2022. Now, with Skydance functioning as a label under Paramount, the infrastructure driving these greenlights has transformed.

While the overarching production pipeline for future theatrical releases is being redirected—such as the upcoming Paramount theatrical release Cosmic Motors—the ties connecting Netflix and Paramount are far from entirely severed. Both entertainment conglomerates issued a joint statement, cited by Animation Magazine, underscoring their ongoing commitment to cross-licensing content.

Streaming Dominance and the Fate of Swapped

To understand why this breakup matters to industry watchers, one only needs to look at the scoreboard. The partnership was not starved for audience attention. The collaboration delivered streaming hits that appeared among the most viewed titles on the platform.

Chief among these triumphs is Nathan Greno’s animated feature Swapped. During its initial 90 days on the platform, the film amassed 144.9 million views worldwide.

Project Title Director Initial Platform / Release Strategy Key Performance Metric Luck Peggy Holmes Apple Original Films (2022) Established Skydance’s feature debut Spellbound Vicky Jenson Netflix (2024) Second feature of Skydance Animation Swapped Nathan Greno Netflix 144.9 million global views in first 90 days Cosmic Motors TBA Paramount Pictures (Theatrical) Upcoming theatrical release

Even as the general animation pact wraps up, the existing cross-pollination between these media entities persists. Paramount continues supplying live-action television content to Netflix—including mainstays like NCIS and Matlock—proving that studio rivals and streaming giants must continuously balance competition with licensing commerce.

What Remains on Netflix: Ray Gunn and Jack and the Bean Stalk

Fans of animation can breathe a sigh of relief. The dissolution of the broader slate agreement does not spell doom for the specific projects already in production pipelines.

Photo: diariobitcoin.com

Two collaborative efforts are securely grandfathered into the Netflix ecosystem. First is Ray Gunn, a genre-hybrid blending science fiction and classic film noir, spearheaded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Brad Bird. Second is an untitled adaptation of Jack and the Bean Stalk steered by director Rich Moore.