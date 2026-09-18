New Order keyboardist Gillian Gilbert has publicly announced that she is living with cancer, clarifying a previous misunderstanding regarding her health and that of her husband and bandmate, Stephen Morris. According to statements shared via Instagram and reported by Visions.de, Gilbert and Morris will not attend the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Diagnosis Disclosure: Gillian Gilbert confirmed via social media that she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, correcting prior public impressions from an interview.

Gillian Gilbert confirmed via social media that she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, correcting prior public impressions from an interview. Touring Impact: The health management plan requires both Gilbert and Morris to step back from extensive touring and international travel.

The health management plan requires both Gilbert and Morris to step back from extensive touring and international travel. Public Support: The band members expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern from fans following initial reports.

Clarifying the Health Update and Tour Withdrawal

Earlier in the month, New Order drummer Stephen Morris spoke with Rolling Stone about the band’s touring limitations. Morris explained that he and his wife, Gillian Gilbert, could no longer commit to extensive tours or long periods away from home due to ongoing health reasons, prompting their withdrawal from New Order. Following that interview, public assumption leaned toward Morris facing serious health challenges.

To address these concerns directly, Gilbert released a statement via Instagram. According to Visions.de, Gilbert wrote, “Danke an alle, die sich nach Stephens Interview gemeldet haben. Wir beide sind unfassbar berührt von den netten Worten. Ich möchte hiermit ein Missverständnis richtigstellen, das im Rahmen des Interviews dazu geführt hat, dass Leute glauben, Stephen sei ernsthaft krank. Glücklicherweise geht es ihm gut. Ich bin es, die – wie viele andere Menschen – mit Krebs lebt.”

Impact on Upcoming Events and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The medical and travel constraints necessitate major schedule adjustments for the band. Most notably, Gilbert and Morris will not travel to Los Angeles for the official induction ceremony. As reported by Visions.de, the event scheduled for November 14 will honor both New Order and Joy Division as they are jointly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo: visions.de

Gilbert emphasized her appreciation for the public’s understanding while she continues her medical care. Her statement explicitly requested personal space during the treatment process: “Wir verstehen, wie es zu dem Missverständnis gekommen ist und wollten lediglich sicherstellen, dass die richtigen Informationen geteilt werden. Wir sind enorm dankbar für die Freundlichkeit und Unterstützung und bitten um Privatsphäre, während ich meine Behandlung fortführe.”

Summary of New Order Schedule Changes and Disclosures Event / Milestone Status Details Initial Interview Completed Stephen Morris discussed touring restrictions with Rolling Stone. Instagram Clarification Published Gillian Gilbert announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Attendance Cancelled Gilbert and Morris will miss the November 14 event in Los Angeles.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

Visions.de. “New Order: Keyboarderin Gillian Gilbert macht Krebserkrankung öffentlich.” Available at: https://www.visions.de/news/new-order-gillian-gilbert-macht-erkrankung-oeffentlich-gemacht/

Rolling Stone. Archived interview coverage regarding New Order touring constraints.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

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