What is Apple Intelligence? How AI Features Transformed the iPhone Experience

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale in India on Friday, September 18, 2026, drawing crowds, long queues, and consumer excitement outside Apple stores and premium resellers across major cities including Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Queues Form Across Major Indian Metropolitan Hubs

The morning rush began early as eager buyers lined up to secure Apple’s latest hardware iterations. According to live reports and video feeds from the ground, consumers gathered in large numbers outside the Apple Store at DLF Mall in Noida and Delhi, alongside the retail destination Select Citywalk Mall in Saket. The foot traffic highlighted Apple’s presence within the Indian market.

Similar scenes played out across India’s financial and tech capitals. In Mumbai, large crowds formed outside the Apple store at Jio World Drive, while additional buyers queued at the Bandra Kurla Complex retail outlet. Further south, Bengaluru shoppers packed the Mall of Asia, forming queues outside the Imagine Apple premium reseller store.

The launch represents a moment for Apple in South Asia.

Under-the-Hood Engineering and Silicon Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched following their initial reveal at Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ event on September 9. Under the hood, these devices introduce changes compared to the preceding iPhone 17 Pro series.

Photo: thedailyjagran.com

Performance scaling is anchored by the new A20 Pro chip. Connectivity also gets a refresh with the integration of a new C2 modem.

Thermal management has likewise been re-engineered. Apple has implemented a redesigned vapour chamber. Battery longevity also receives a boost; official manufacturer ratings state that the iPhone 18 Pro can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is rated for up to 30 hours.

Optical Innovations and Consumer Reception

One early buyer outside the Jio World Drive location in Mumbai told ANI, “There is an upgrade in the camera and the processor that is why I am upgrading my phone. I have an iPhone 17 Pro; now I am buying an iPhone 18 Pro.”

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That optical upgrade centers on a major mechanical shift: variable aperture makes its debut on an iPhone camera system this generation.

With new silicon, advanced thermal architecture, and an optical suite, the iPhone 18 series has established its footprint in the Indian market.