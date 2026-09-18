Smart MEMS Sensors Prevent Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

Lithium-ion battery safety has taken a critical leap forward as researchers develop advanced internal micro-sensors designed to intercept thermal runaway before catastrophic failure occurs. Traditional safety systems rely on external monitoring, but new microscopic technologies embedded directly into current collectors and separators promise real-time gas and thermal detection.

The Architectural Flaw of External Battery Monitoring

For decades, battery management systems (BMS) have operated with a fundamental handicap. Conventional sensors are mounted externally on the battery pack casing. By the time an external sensor detects an anomalous thermal spike, the chemical degradation inside the cell is frequently past the point of no return.

Engineering teams at the University of Surrey have tackled this latency problem by moving the sensors inside the hardware itself. These smart internal sensors are built directly into vital battery components like current collectors and separators. This shift reduces response times, allowing the system to monitor and actively respond to thermal changes at the exact site of chemical failure.

Molecular Trapping and Gas Identification

Detecting a failing lithium-ion battery early requires identifying specific chemical precursors released during initial degradation. When a cell begins to overheat or suffer mechanical damage, the liquid electrolyte breaks down and releases volatile organic compounds. One primary indicator is ethylene carbonate (EC), a core component of the liquid electrolyte.

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Complementary research published by teams from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and the University of Liverpool in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces demonstrates how microscopic gas detection can isolate these early warning signs. Using advanced computer simulations, researchers evaluated hundreds of covalent organic frameworks (COFs)—porous materials engineered with tiny, precise holes designed to trap and identify specific molecules.

The resulting material, designated COF-QA-4, exhibits extreme sensitivity. It can detect ethylene carbonate gas at concentrations as low as 1.15 parts per million (ppm) while actively ignoring background gases. This ensures that the sensor triggers only when genuine chemical breakdown occurs, preventing false positives.

“This technology could save lives and prevent damage to property,” notes Liangdan Zhao, a Ph.D. student and lead researcher on the Liverpool study. “It allows us to catch battery problems early, before they become serious.”

Scaling for Electric Vehicles and Grid Storage

Deploying sensors inside mass-manufactured lithium-ion cells introduces manufacturing challenges. Any added component must withstand corrosive chemical environments, high current densities, and rigorous mechanical compression without degrading the battery’s overall energy density or lifecycle efficiency.

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The Surrey research team designed their integrated smart sensors to be fully compatible with existing high-volume manufacturing techniques. By utilizing fire-resistant materials capable of slowing down localized overheating, the technology aims to protect high-risk sectors where battery reliability is non-negotiable.

Primary industries targeted for deployment include: Electric vehicles (EVs) and public transport

Aviation

Maritime transportation systems

Large-scale energy storage facilities

As governments mandate aggressive transitions away from internal combustion engines—such as the UK ban on new petrol and diesel car sales slated for 2035—thermal safety remains a primary engineering hurdle. Distinguished Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey, emphasizes the broader economic and environmental stakes.

“These battery sensors are essential to improve safety and sustainability without sacrificing performance,” Silva notes. “This is the innovation we need to achieve net-zero targets, all the while supporting industry and delivering real benefits to end users.”

Commercialization and Patent Landscapes

Moving from academic simulation to commercial deployment requires robust intellectual property protection and industry partnerships. The University of Surrey has already applied for a patent for its integrated sensor technology and is actively seeking collaborations with commercial battery manufacturers and academic institutions.

Early Detection of Battery Thermal Runaway with MPS™ Sensors

Beyond mitigating catastrophic fire risks in electric cars and consumer electronics, internal smart sensors could alter the economics of battery recycling. Lithium-ion cells represent one of the most expensive components in modern hardware. Integrated diagnostics could increase battery longevity and enable safer recycling of valuable materials.

As the industry moves toward tighter regulatory frameworks and stricter safety standards, microscopic, embedded sensors represent a structural shift away from reactive containment toward proactive, cellular-level self-defense.