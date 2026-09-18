Casablanca Business Forum: Shaping Africa’s Next Economic Chapter

Set for October 2, 2026, the second Casablanca Business Forum positions Casablanca Finance City as a financial center. Convening policymakers, investors, and 2025 Nobel laureate Philippe Aghion under the theme “Africa’s Next Economic Chapter,” the event addresses economic sovereignty, international capital flows, and regional integration via the AfCFTA.

<>

Here is the math: according to the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), Casablanca Finance City stands as Africa’s top-ranking financial center, currently federating approximately 300 companies spanning 70 nationalities and operating across 53 countries.

The Bottom Line

Strategic Date: The Casablanca Business Forum convenes decision-makers on October 2, 2026, focusing on continental economic transformation.

The Casablanca Business Forum convenes decision-makers on October 2, 2026, focusing on continental economic transformation. High-Profile Expertise: 2025 Nobel laureate in economics Philippe Aghion joins leaders including former Beninese Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou and Liquidity and Sustainability Facility President Vera Songwe.

2025 Nobel laureate in economics Philippe Aghion joins leaders including former Beninese Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou and Liquidity and Sustainability Facility President Vera Songwe. Core Mandate: The summit targets five pillars, including economic sovereignty, the global capital competition, international governance, AfCFTA integration, and talent mobilization.

Navigating Global Capital Amid Rising Protectionism

As international markets face persistent geopolitical friction and mounting protectionist pressures, African economies must balance the imperative of domestic sovereignty with the urgent need for foreign direct investment. According to event organizers, the October 2026 summit will directly tackle how regional players can capture larger shares of international capital without compromising local economic resilience.

This dynamic sits at the core of modern emerging-market strategy. With Casablanca Finance City acting as a primary operational bridge between Europe, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa, the forum provides a critical venue for hashing out these structural adjustments.

Weighing Institutional Frameworks and Talent Mobilization

To unpack the mechanics of growth, the forum’s agenda divides into five distinct workstreams. Beyond macroeconomic governance and capital competition, discussions will center on the concrete execution of the AfCFTA and the institutional retention of skilled labor.

Metric / Entity Details Event Date October 2, 2026 Core Theme “Africa’s Next Economic Chapter” GFCI Ranking Context Casablanca Finance City holds top standing among African financial hubs Network Scale Roughly 300 companies from 70 nationalities operating across 53 countries

High-level expertise anchors these discussions. Alongside Philippe Aghion—whose academic work focuses on innovation and creative destruction—participants include Corinne Amori Brunet, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Benin, and Lionel Zinsou, co-founder of SouthBridge and former Prime Minister of Benin. Vera Songwe, chair of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, rounds out a roster designed to address sovereign liquidity and sustainable funding mechanisms directly.

The Path Forward for Continental Integration

View this post on Instagram about casablanca business forum shaping, Casablanca Business Forum From Instagram — related to casablanca business forum shaping, Casablanca Business Forum