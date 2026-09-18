Oliver Baumann Slams Julian Nagelsmann Over “Unbelievable” World Cup Degradation

Speaking to Nitro following Hoffenheim’s Europa League defeat to OFI Kreta, the 36-year-old veteran admitted that his sudden benching still stings deeply.

Fantasy & Market Impact DFB Squad Shifts: Under new national team coach Jürgen Klopp, Baumann has been left out of the XXL squad, completely shifting the national team’s pecking order toward younger options like Alexander Nübel and Noah Atubolu.

Unpacking Baumann’s Frustration Over the Nagelsmann Demotion

The timing of the decision still casts a long shadow. Baumann had served as Germany’s number one for an extended stretch under Nagelsmann, capping off his preparation with a solid 2-1 friendly win over the United States in Chicago. Nagelsmann chose to recall Manuel Neuer just prior to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Neuer took the gloves for all four matches until Germany’s elimination in the Round of 16 against Paraguay. For Baumann, the bitter pill wasn’t just losing the starting spot, but how the entire situation unfolded. “In summer, it hurt considerably more, how that went down. That was unbelievable—and actually not just from one direction,” Baumann remarked to Nitro, leaving the exact targets of his critique open to interpretation.

The Klopp Era and a New DFB Goalkeeping Hierarchy

Fast-forward to September 2026, and the landscape at the DFB has completely shifted. Following Nagelsmann’s departure and the arrival of Jürgen Klopp, Baumann finds himself completely omitted from the latest squad for the upcoming four international fixtures. Klopp instead opted to name a sprawling group of netminders, including veteran Marc-André ter Stegen, alongside younger challengers Alexander Nübel, Finn Dahmen, Noah Atubolu, and Jonas Urbig.

Photo: focus.de

Baumann acknowledged the new direction with a mix of professional acceptance and personal disappointment. “The decision I have to accept. I don’t like it, that’s clear. They are charting a different path, I have to accept and respect that,” he stated. Having amassed 13 caps for his country—all under Nagelsmann—Baumann’s international chapter appears closed.

DFB Goalkeeping Squad Transition (Klopp Era vs. World Cup) Goalkeeper Age Current Status / Selection Oliver Baumann 36 Omitted by Klopp / 13 total caps Marc-André ter Stegen 34 Selected in Klopp’s squad Alexander Nübel 29 Selected in Klopp’s squad / Besiktas keeper Finn Dahmen 28 Selected in Klopp’s squad Noah Atubolu 24 Selected in Klopp’s squad Jonas Urbig 23 Selected in Klopp’s squad

Club Woes Compound International Disappointment

The international snub arrived on the heels of a frustrating club outing. TSG Hoffenheim opened their Europa League campaign with a lackluster 0-2 defeat away to Greek side OFI Kreta. Manager Christian Ilzer admitted the performance fell well short of expectations, pointing to an acute lack of attacking efficiency.

Photo: transfermarkt.de

Baumann echoed his manager’s assessment of the match on Greece’s largest island. “We had pictured something different. It was an efficiency issue,” Baumann explained. “That is bitter for us. We must learn from it immediately.”

Immediate Pressure on Kraichgau Ahead of Domestic and European Tests

There is little time for the squad to dwell on the Mediterranean stumble. Hoffenheim must quickly refocus for a Bundesliga clash against newly promoted SC Paderborn. Following that domestic test, a sterner European challenge looms on October 15, when Besiktas Istanbul visits Sinsheim.

RE-LIVE | PK der Nationalmannschaft mit Julian Nagelsmann und Oliver Baumann | WMQ gegen Slowakei

That fixture will carry an extra layer of intrigue for Baumann. Besiktas boast goalkeeper Alexander Nübel among their ranks—one of the younger shot-stoppers favored in Klopp’s current national team setup. As Baumann looks to stabilize Hoffenheim’s defensive line, the contrast between past international ambitions and current club realities will define his autumn.

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