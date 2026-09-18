Kim Ji-yong Faces Severe Criticism and Special Activity Fee Misuse Allegations as Candidate for Chief of the Investigation Bureau

Kim Ji-yong, the nominee for the chief of South Korea’s Central Investigation Office (중수청), is facing severe scrutiny following revelations that he allegedly mismanaged public funds during his tenure as a high-ranking regional prosecutor. According to investigative reports released by Newstapa, Kim’s spending patterns involving special activity funds (특수활동비) include improper distribution, cash-envelope sharing, and suspicious end-of-year or pre-transfer spending surges that critics have labeled a comprehensive set of budgetary abuses.

The 2021 Chuncheon Spending Surge Preceding a Promotion

The controversy centers largely on Kim’s time as the chief of the Chuncheon District Prosecutors’ Office between February and June 2021. According to public disclosure records obtained by Newstapa, Kim spent a total of 1,287만 4,000원 in special activity funds over those four months. However, spending was heavily concentrated in May 2021, when Kim disbursed 615만 6,000원—roughly half of his entire special activity budget for his four-month Chuncheon tenure in a single month.

This single-month expenditure was between three and five times larger than his spending in any other month during that assignment. Special activity funds are legally designated for confidential operations, such as gathering intelligence on serious crimes. Yet, public records and contemporary news coverage show no record of major regional cases or extraordinary investigative demands in Chuncheon during May 2021 that would justify the sharp budgetary spike.

Instead, May 2021 immediately preceded Kim’s transfer to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office as the head of the criminal department, a prominent post within the prosecution service. Records indicate that on May 25, 2021—just two weeks before his departure—Kim executed four separate special activity fund disbursements, handing out three cash envelopes containing 50만 원 each and one containing 30만 원. Two days later, on May 27, he authorized six separate disbursements, handing out five 50만 원-won cash envelopes and one 30만 원-won envelope. Critics and reporting from Newstapa point to these transactions as evidence of discretionary cash distribution to subordinates right before a career advancement.

Political Backlash and Factional Friction Over the Nomination

The financial allegations have quickly escalated into a political flashpoint. The nomination has triggered immediate internal friction within the ruling camp.

Photo: v.daum.net

According to Yonhap News, former Justice Minister and political figure Choo Mi-ae publicly criticized the nomination, dismissing official explanations surrounding Kim as containing facts that do not align with reality. In an effort to contain the fallout, the presidential office dispatched lawmaker Hong Ik-pyo to persuade Choo, though the effort met with continued resistance. KBS News reported that ruling party hardliners have openly demanded the complete withdrawal of Kim’s nomination, placing them at odds with party leadership and government officials who have maintained that no substantive disqualifying problem exists.

Meanwhile, major daily newspapers have weighed in on the confirmation battle.

As political pressure mounts and oversight bodies review the detailed disbursement ledgers from his tenure in Chuncheon, Kim’s confirmation path remains fraught with friction. The intersection of contested public spending and high-stakes prosecutorial reform has turned what was envisioned as an administrative appointment into a severe political test for the administration’s anti-corruption credentials.