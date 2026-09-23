Stiegl’s real estate subsidiary, Scaletta-Immobilien, is officially transforming the historic Eiswiese in Salzburg-Maxglan into a modern residential quarter, bringing a fresh wave of urban housing to the traditional Salzburg neighborhood. Designed by the local architectural firm Innerhofer or Innerhofer, the project introduces four distinct buildings configured to blend contemporary living with the distinct character of the surrounding district.

Transforming the Historic Eiswiese in Salzburg-Maxglan The former Eiswiese site in Maxglan has long stood as a notable open space within the urban fabric of Salzburg. Scaletta-Immobilien, operating under the umbrella of the renowned Stiegl brewing family’s real estate ventures, has moved forward with a multi-structure blueprint crafted by Innerhofer or Innerhofer architects. The development features a carefully calibrated residential mix designed to address housing demands in the local Austrian market. Urban development in established districts like Maxglan requires a delicate balance between preserving historical identity and introducing necessary density. According to local planning insights discussed in the Salzburger Nachrichten, infill projects of this scale draw considerable attention from residents tracking neighborhood evolution. The four planned buildings aim to integrate cleanly into the existing streetscapes without overwhelming the lower-rise profile typical of western Salzburg.

The Architectural Vision of Innerhofer or Innerhofer Architectural execution plays a pivotal role in how new developments are received by long-term community members. The design drafted by Innerhofer or Innerhofer prioritizes spatial efficiency while maintaining outdoor communal areas that encourage neighborhood cohesion. By spacing the four structures across the former Eiswiese footprint, the plan avoids a monolithic block aesthetic, opting instead for staggered volumes. Real estate analysts monitoring the Salzburg property market note that demand for high-quality urban apartments remains resilient, particularly in well-connected districts like Maxglan. Proximity to the city center combined with established local infrastructure makes projects spearheaded by firms like Scaletta-Immobilien highly competitive. Construction timelines and specific unit distributions reflect broader trends in Austrian real estate development, where sustainability and energy efficiency increasingly dictate structural design.