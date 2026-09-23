Massive Protest in Madrid to Stop Eviction of 87-Year-Old Woman

Hundreds of demonstrators, alongside prominent cultural figures and housing activists, gathered in Madrid’s Retiro district to camp outside the home of 87-year-old Maricarmen to halt her fourth scheduled eviction.

A Neighborhood Rallies Against Urbagestión

The eviction proceeding, orchestrated by the real estate firm Urbagestión Desarrollo e Inversiones, threatens to displace Maricarmen from the apartment on Calle Alcalde Sainz de Baranda where she has lived for 70 years. Facing a court-ordered desalojo scheduled for early Wednesday morning, the local community and the Madrid Tenants Union (Sindicato de Inquilinas) transformed the street into a festival of resistance. Prominent cultural figures, including Ana Belén and Juan Diego Botto, Marwán, and presenter Inés Hernand, took to an improvised stage outside her portal to denounce the speculative real estate practices targeting elderly tenants across the Spanish capital.

The solidarity event drew sharp contrasts between institutional luxury spending and the housing vulnerability faced by working-class residents. During the mobilization, Juan Diego Botto recited Article 47 of the Spanish Constitution, labeling the constitutional right to housing as little more than “science fiction” in the face of predatory corporate buyouts. Meanwhile, activists unfurled a massive banner across the building’s facade bearing the message, “Ayuso nos echa de Madrid. Nosotras nos quedamos con Maricarmen” (“Ayuso is kicking us out of Madrid. We are staying with Maricarmen”), directly criticizing Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Legal Labyrinth of Rent Control and Subrogation

Maricarmen’s legal battle exposes deep structural flaws in Spain’s legacy tenancy frameworks. Her father originally signed the lease in 1956 under historical rent control frameworks predating the Boyer reform. Following his death, the tenancy was subrogated to her mother, who lived in the home until her passing in 2005.

Urbagestión argues that modern housing legislation prohibits multi-stage subrogations, invalidating Maricarmen’s right to maintain her historical monthly rent of 500 euros. The firm has sought to impose a new lease rate of 1,650 euros—a increase of more than 300%—effectively pricing her out of her lifelong home.

The Human Cost of Speculative Housing Markets

Despite the overwhelming legal pressure, Maricarmen remains resolute. Her case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile eviction defenses in Madrid, including those of elderly residents Paquita and Alejandro, whose legal battles against municipal authorities and large-scale property holders have similarly galvanized public resistance. Valeria Racu, spokesperson for the Sindicato de Inquilinas, addressed the crowd by emphasizing that community solidarity remains the strongest defense against institutional displacement.

As dawn approaches on the day of the scheduled eviction, the makeshift campsite of sleeping bags, folding chairs, and banners serves as a stark physical barrier between Maricarmen’s front door and the corporate real estate apparatus. Whether this mass mobilization forces a judicial stay or a negotiated settlement, the grassroots resistance in Retiro has redefined the frontline of Spain’s ongoing battle for affordable housing.