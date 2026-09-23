The International Monetary Fund warned advanced economies including the UK and the US to cut borrowing and reduce debt levels amid spiralling government interest costs driven by energy price shocks and higher global yields, according to BBC reporting.

Following weeks of escalating government interest expenses, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called on global leaders to prioritize fiscal consolidation. Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Georgieva stated that global shocks have driven debt loads higher while governments failed to contain servicing costs, urging politicians to summon the courage needed to take the necessary steps.

The Bottom Line Debt Acceleration: US debt surpassed $40tn, having doubled over the space of a decade, while UK monthly borrowing reached £18.3bn ($24.4bn) in August, almost a fifth higher than the year before.

US debt surpassed $40tn, having doubled over the space of a decade, while UK monthly borrowing reached £18.3bn ($24.4bn) in August, almost a fifth higher than the year before. Dual Macro Pressures: Sovereign balance sheets face simultaneous strain from ongoing energy supply disruptions in the Gulf and competition in the bond market from large tech companies funding artificial intelligence.

Sovereign balance sheets face simultaneous strain from ongoing energy supply disruptions in the Gulf and competition in the bond market from large tech companies funding artificial intelligence. Policy Mandates: The IMF insists that advanced nations must bring debt levels down and ensure central bank price stability mandates, noting that governments don’t have the cash to boost growth.

The Mechanics of Rising Sovereign Yields

Governments finance public deficits by selling bonds, paying interest to the investment funds that buy them. As concerns over inflation eating away at returns grow, bond yields have climbed. However, public debt accumulation faces an additional structural headwind: private sector competition.

Large tech companies seeking to raise huge amounts of money to invest in artificial intelligence have increased competition in the bond market. According to IMF assessments, this pushes yields higher alongside energy price shocks stemming from constrained Gulf oil and gas exports. Georgieva noted that these twin forces—the energy price shock and investment in AI—continue to push the global economy in opposite directions.

National Balance Sheets Under Pressure

The fiscal strain is visible across the world’s largest economies. In the United States, total debt has crossed the $40tn threshold, doubling over a decade. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom faces fiscal pressures ahead of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s first Budget next month, with August borrowing figures coming in higher than official forecasts.

UK debt interest payments for August hit their highest August figure since monthly record-keeping began in 1997. When asked about the UK’s specific interest burden, Georgieva noted that its position was not very different from others, praising planning and housing reforms aimed at encouraging private sector investment since public coffers remain constrained.

Financial Stability Risks and the AI Factor

Beyond fiscal deficits, the IMF flagged artificial intelligence as a potential financial stability risk. Concerns about loss of safe control over such systems present hazards.

Photo: europesays.com

“If we see more incidents when AI takes [on a] life of its own, then we can be faced with a significant financial stability risk,” Georgieva warned, linking technological operational risks directly to traditional macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

Macroeconomic Debt and Borrowing Indicators Economy / Metric Current Figure Historical Context United States Total Debt Exceeded $40tn Doubled over the past decade United Kingdom August Borrowing £18.3bn ($24.4bn) Almost a fifth higher year-on-year UK August Debt Interest Highest since 1997 Record monthly high for August

Path Forward for Fiscal Consolidation

With central banks tasked with their mandate for price stability, the IMF’s prescription emphasizes fiscal consolidation. Advanced economies must rely on reforms to encourage private sector investment rather than direct state intervention.

Implementing these adjustments requires politically tough steps.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.