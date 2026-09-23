US Sanctions Ground Iranian Flights to Baghdad and Muscat

Flights from Iran to the capitals of Iraq and Oman have been cancelled as new United States aviation sanctions take effect, affecting the international air links just seven months into the ongoing conflict, according to reporting by Al Jazeera and News18. The directive, championed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, relies on secondary penalties to ground Iranian carriers worldwide by cutting off essential ground services, jet fuel, and ticketing access.

The Midnight Deadline That Grounded Regional Routes

As the clock struck midnight, Iranian carriers ceased operations to Baghdad and Muscat. According to Tasnim News Agency, an Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman confirmed that officials are negotiating to redirect flights originally bound for Baghdad toward Najaf Airport instead. Meanwhile, the ISNA news agency reported that negotiations with Oman were likewise ongoing, though other international corridors—such as routes to Istanbul—are continuing to operate as scheduled for now.

The disruption rippled through regional travel networks. Iraqi travel agencies, reliant on the influx of religious pilgrims and medical tourists flying in from Iran, are scrambling to find alternatives. Road journeys serve as a fallback, but lengthy bus rides create hurdles for elderly passengers and those seeking medical treatment across the border, as News18 noted through local travel agent interviews.

Secondary Sanctions and the US Treasury’s Strategy

The US is bypassing the limits of international airspace enforcement. Because Washington lacks the direct authority to shut foreign airspace to Iranian aircraft, the US Treasury Department has opted to target the logistical lifelines that keep commercial aviation moving.

Photo: news18.com

This represents an escalation of broader OFAC measures implemented earlier this month, which tightened restrictions across Iranian trade, energy, and financial institutions. By threatening global aviation service providers with secondary penalties, Washington aims to immobilize fleets that American officials accuse of transporting weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Diplomatic Defiance and Regional Fallout

The aviation clampdown coincides with international diplomacy, unfolding on the eve of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s scheduled address to the United Nations. While Tehran maintains a combative posture, signaling readiness for a decisive war, diplomatic channels remain alive. Mohsen Rezaei, Iran’s security chief, told Al Jazeera in a recent interview that threats from Washington will not achieve any results, asserting that the nation remains prepared for a decisive war even as Qatar mediates talks to reach a long-term resolution.

Photo: 1-e8259.azureedge.net

Meanwhile, international reactions are fracturing along geopolitical lines. Beijing has criticized the American approach, with Chinese officials stating their opposition to what they characterize as illegal unilateral sanctions, putting pressure on Iran through secondary enforcement mechanisms as reported by The Express Tribune. Domestic political friction is also flaring within Iraq; the Badr Bloc has issued warnings to the Baghdad government cautioning against bowing to American pressure to bar Iranian civilian flights, according to The Media Line.

Navigating an Uncertain Horizon

For passengers, business owners, and aviation analysts alike, the coming days will test the resilience of regional transport corridors. As secondary sanctions force international ground handlers to drop Iranian contracts, the economic and logistical costs of isolation continue to mount. Whether diplomatic mediation led by regional partners can carve out humanitarian exemptions or halt the downward spiral remains an open question. We invite you to share your perspective in the comments below: how will these sweeping financial measures reshape travel and diplomacy across the Middle East?