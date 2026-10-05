NFL Week 4 Injuries: Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase and Saquon Barkley Suffer Setbacks

Following the opening month of the 2026 regular season, the NFL faced an avalanche of injuries, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson avoiding a long-term absence due to an ankle injury while Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Lamar Jackson Avoids Disaster as Baltimore Prepares for Atlanta

Just before halftime in Sunday’s victory against the Tennessee Titans, the Baltimore signal-caller picked up an ankle issue that forced him from the contest, and he was later spotted exiting M&T Bank Stadium wearing a walking boot. NFL Network reported on Monday morning that Jackson will undergo tests later today, but the initial thought is that he is day-to-day. Coach Jesse Minter also said that “there were some talks about that,” referring to Jackson possibly reentering the game. The fact that it was a discussion about him going back in is another signal that Jackson avoided anything substantial ahead of a Week 5 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Face Uncertain Timelines in Cincinnati

Chase suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones drew a penalty for pulling the wide receiver down by his facemask following a reception, during which sequence he absorbed an additional blow as he hit the turf. Once checked by medical personnel following a brief spell sitting on the grass, he headed straight to the locker room and never returned. Chase is now in the league’s concussion protocol, so he has to get over several hurdles this week to play next Sunday. Typically, it is a tight turnaround for a player to suffer a concussion and be back the next week, leaving a chance Chase misses at least a week before facing the Miami Dolphins. On Cincinnati’s final possession, wideout Tee Higgins hauled in a leaping reception that unfortunately resulted in an adductor strain. He stayed on the field for one snap after being hobbled on the reception before exiting. With this being a soft-tissue injury, there is a possibility Higgins could miss some time, though there is no definitive word on the severity yet.

Philadelphia Eagles Deal with Saquon Barkley and Quinyon Mitchell Setbacks

It has been tough sledding for Barkley on the injury front this season. After already dealing with a stinger, the Eagles running back left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter. Barkley seemed to pull up after running out of bounds on a carry during Philadelphia’s second possession. NFL Network reports that Barkley will undergo testing on Monday, but added that it does not appear to be overly serious. That said, as is the case with all soft-tissue injuries, the team will not know the full extent until testing is complete ahead of a London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Philadelphia’s mounting injury troubles grew further when cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had to depart Sunday’s contest during the third quarter because of a knee problem. While attempting to bring down Rams running back Blake Corum near the sideline, Mitchell became entangled and appeared to sustain a direct helmet impact to his knee joint. According to NFL Network, medical personnel are hopeful the defensive standout merely hyperextended the joint and potentially sustained a bone bruise, though Monday’s evaluations will determine how serious the damage is.

Player Position Team Injury Panic Meter Next Opponent Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens Ankle 😅 (Day-to-day) at Atlanta Falcons Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals Concussion 😬😬 (Protocol) at Miami Dolphins Tee Higgins WR Cincinnati Bengals Adductor 😬😬 (Soft tissue) at Miami Dolphins Saquon Barkley RB Philadelphia Eagles Hamstring 😬😬 (Testing) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Quinyon Mitchell CB Philadelphia Eagles Knee 😬😬 (Testing) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Marcus Mariota QB Washington Commanders Knee 🔥🔥 (Unfinished) TBD