Nic Nemeth Addresses WWE-TNA Relationship After Dusty Classic Exclusion

As TNA World Champion and co-holder of the Tag Team Championship, Nic Nemeth addressed the exclusion of TNA tag teams from the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic during an interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. While acknowledging that he and his brother Ryan are too busy to participate, Nemeth expressed disappointment from a TNA organizational standpoint regarding the lack of cross-promotional representation.

Fantasy & Market Impact Championship Momentum: Nic Nemeth’s ongoing dual-title status solidifies his anchor position on TNA programming ahead of his upcoming title defense against Leon Slater.

Nic Nemeth’s ongoing dual-title status solidifies his anchor position on TNA programming ahead of his upcoming title defense against Leon Slater. Pay-Per-View Outlook: With Bound for Glory 2026 approaching on October 11, focus remains entirely on internal TNA feuds rather than external tournament brackets.

The Dusty Classic Bracket Shuts Out TNA

When the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off on NXT this Tuesday night, the 14-team field will feature representatives from WWE developmental brands and Lucha Libre AAA. Yet, despite an active multi-year working partnership established between WWE and TNA in January 2025, no TNA stables or tag teams made the cut. According to F4WOnline, the noticeable absence highlights a cooling period in cross-promotional talent sharing.

The strategic relationship initially unlocked major television real estate. It sent NXT prospects to TNA for developmental reps and brought TNA mainstays like Leon Slater and Joe Hendry onto WWE flagship programming. But as TNA transitioned its weekly television to the AMC network, the direct roster exchanges slowed considerably, culminating in the complete omission of reigning champions from the classic tournament format.

Nemeth Weighs In on Roster Bandwidth and Partnership Value

Addressing the tournament snub on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Nic Nemeth offered a pragmatic perspective divided between personal bandwidth and institutional pride. The veteran champion made it clear that adding NXT tournament obligations to his schedule is a non-starter given his current workload.

View this post on Instagram about nemeth addresses relationship dusty, Nic Nemeth TNA From Instagram — related to nemeth addresses relationship dusty, Nic Nemeth TNA

“It doesn’t because myself and my brother are comically busy at the moment,” Nemeth said regarding his personal reaction to missing the tournament. However, his perspective shifted when evaluating the situation through the lens of overall industry collaboration. “But it does — as a TNA wrestler, [the Dusty Classic not having] the [TNA] tag champs — yeah, it does, because there’s a relationship there.”

Nemeth pointed to the foundational developmental benefits the partnership previously generated. “We’ve had some moments where we got a lot of NXT people who were brand new, gave them a shot, gave them some TV time, got those reps in. It would be nice to see it replicated. But of course, it’s not always the time and place for it,” Nemeth added.

Evaluating the WWE-TNA Talent Pipeline

Metric / Event Status / Detail Partnership Launch January 2025 (Multi-Year Agreement) Current Focus TNA Bound for Glory 2026 (October 11) Dusty Classic Field 14 Teams (WWE, NXT, EVOLVE, AAA) Featured TNA Title Match Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater (World Championship)

The cadence of inter-promotional appearances has undeniably shifted since TNA secured its media rights home on AMC, a platform Nemeth recently described as a “phenomenal” partner. While two NXT wrestlers crossed over into a TNA Knockouts TV title tournament over the summer, the heavy traffic of superstars moving back and forth between Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and the IMPACT zone has tapered down.

Photo: f4wonline.com

Despite the current friction and tournament exclusion, Nemeth remains optimistic about future negotiations and roster synergy. “So all of those moments can still happen, and they will when the time is right,” Nemeth stated. “It would be great to be represented out there, but also, I’m super busy right now. And I am not interested in doing NXT as the [TNA] World Champion and Tag Team Champion. But down the line, I would love to see more of an interaction if we continue that relationship because it was really fruitful for both sides.”

The Road to Bound for Glory

The promotion is currently building directly toward its October 11 Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The flagship card features a high-stakes main event where Nemeth will put the TNA World Championship on the line against challenger Leon Slater.

Kota Ibushi's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partner revealed: NXT Exclusive, Oct. 13, 2016

Whether the door swings open again for inter-promotional tournament entries remains to be seen, but the foundational framework established in 2025 leaves the door unlocked for future iterations.