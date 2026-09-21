Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Coming to Hulu on September 28

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney Plus for bundle subscribers on September 28, 2026, according to Disney announcements reported by ABC and Polygon. The blockbuster film adapts a dark fantasy manga, following Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps into a pocket dimension to battle Muzan’s Upper Moons.

Fantasy & Market Impact Streaming Roster Depth: Hulu subscribers gain immediate access to the 2025 box office juggernaut, bridging the gap alongside the platform’s existing four anime seasons.

Hulu subscribers gain immediate access to the 2025 box office juggernaut, bridging the gap alongside the platform’s existing four anime seasons. Franchise Valuation: Following a historic theatrical run that crowned it the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, this streaming window expands audience reach significantly.

Following a historic theatrical run that crowned it the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, this streaming window expands audience reach significantly. Trilogy Momentum: With the first chapter landing on Disney Plus and Hulu ahead of late September, anticipation heightens for the unannounced release dates of the remaining two trilogy films.

The Streaming Pivot and Box Office Context

Following a massive theatrical run that shattered box office records globally and a July debut on Crunchyroll, the 2025 phenomenon is expanding its footprint. According to Polygon, Disney announced that the dark fantasy adaptation will officially land on Hulu and Disney Plus starting September 28, 2026.

ABC confirms that the film serves as the opening salvo for the franchise’s climactic movie trilogy.

Tactical Breakdown of the Plot and Stakes

For uninitiated viewers stepping into the arena, the narrative follows protagonist Tanjiro Kamado. Alongside allies Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira, Tanjiro enters the terrifying stronghold known as the Infinity Castle after an attempted strike against the leader of the Twelve Kizuki fails.

Photo: polygon.com

Polygon notes that the feature directly continues the events from the end of the show’s four-season run. The Corps faces a relentless gauntlet against Muzan’s strongest commanders, the Upper Moons, inside a shifting pocket dimension. While Polygon’s Francesco Cacciatore offered a more critical perspective in his review—describing the feature by writing, “Infinity Castle is a spectacle, but not a great movie”—the general critical consensus remains overwhelmingly positive, holding a stellar 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Streaming Availability and Platform Comparison

Platform Access Tier Content Included Crunchyroll Standard Subscription Infinity Castle (Available since July 2026) Hulu / Hulu on Disney+ Bundle Subscribers Four seasons of the anime series + Infinity Castle (From Sept. 28, 2026)

The Road Ahead for the Trilogy

The studio has kept cards close to the chest regarding exact drop dates for the remainder of the arc.

Photo: abc7.com

The franchise continues to set the benchmark for dark fantasy martial arts adaptations in contemporary entertainment. Whether revisiting the visually dazzling set pieces or discovering the series for the first time ahead of the next chapter, fans have a clear window to catch up on the action.

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