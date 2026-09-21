Granit Xhaka Faces Swiss Investigation Over Fake Covid-19 Certificate

Sunderland player and Switzerland national team captain Granit Xhaka is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Lucerne for allegedly using a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Xhaka admitted to buying the fake document due to vaccine skepticism during the pandemic, resulting in his withdrawal from upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact

International Availability: Withdrawing from matches against North Macedonia, Scotland, and Slovenia deprives Switzerland of their leader, shifting tactical responsibilities down the spine.

Tactical Absence and Squad Dynamics for La Nati

The timing of the Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation strips Switzerland of an experienced player ahead of a crucial Nations League block. Xhaka, who boasts 153 caps and 18 goals for La Nati, was instrumental in driving his country to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Without Xhaka’s ability to dictate the tempo from a deep-lying playmaker role, Switzerland must rely on alternative double-pivot configurations against North Macedonia, Scotland, and Slovenia.

The Admission and Legal Fallout in Lucerne

Xhaka addressed the unfolding situation through a public statement on social media, owning the mistake directly. The 33-year-old contracted the virus in 2022, but acquired a fraudulent certificate a year later when travel restrictions demanded proof of vaccination.

“In recent days, news reports have emerged regarding this personal issue of mine. I want to clear this up myself. Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, I was hesitant at the time and thought twice about it. I did not trust the vaccine and was plagued by worries and fears,” Xhaka stated via his social media channels.

“When my emotions were unstable, I chose to buy the certificate rather than asking an expert. Today I feel that action was misguided. It was a big mistake. I regret it.”

Xhaka confirmed he is cooperating fully with authorities. “I am ready to take responsibility for my decision. I am fully committed to undergoing the investigation and will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities,” he added.

Club Level Stability at Sunderland

For Sunderland, the legal proceedings in Switzerland arrive while the player is attempting to anchor a demanding campaign.

Granit Xhaka: Career Statistics & Status Overview Metric / Detail Record Age 33 Current Club Sunderland International Caps (Switzerland) 153 International Goals 18 Recent Major Tournament 2026 FIFA World Cup (Quarterfinals) Current Legal Proceeding Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office (Forged Certificate)

The Takeaway

Granit Xhaka’s public admission brings closure to a lingering personal misstep from the pandemic era, but the legal investigation in Lucerne ensures the story will continue to develop.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.