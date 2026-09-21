Pablo Herrera Slams José Antonio Kast Government and Leadership

Here is the kicker. Instead of offering soft solidarity to an aligned political camp, Herrera dismantled the administration’s initial rollout. He compared the current executive team unfavorably to past political operators. Pointing to former opposition figures like Camila Vallejo—whom Maldonado accused during the podcast of covering up major executive blunders, including the Manuel Monsalve case—Herrera instead praised Vallejo’s raw political agility. “Súper hábil ella, po, mucho más hábil que la gente que está ahora,” Herrera remarked on the program.

The Mara Sedini Controversy and Cabinet Instability

The most biting portion of Herrera’s commentary targeted Mara Sedini’s tenure as government spokesperson. According to the transcript details from the broadcast, Herrera did not mince words regarding how the communications chief secured her post. “Sin duda alguna, a Mara Sedini la pusieron por un favor, no por capacidad,” he stated, adding that she was simply “not equipped for the position.”

Herrera went further, describing her acceptance of the role as “arrogant.” In his view, a more prudent professional path would have involved starting at a subsecretariat level to master the complexities of public affairs before stepping into the frontline spokesperson role. But the friction didn’t stop with a single high-profile departure. The singer pointed to systemic administrative volatility, demanding to know how many personnel shifts the government had already executed. With regional secretariats—the seremis—churning through roughly 42 changes, Herrera offered a grim forecast: “Se equivocan en eso; eso habla de que vamos a tener un pésimo gobierno.”