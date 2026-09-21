Alex Bregman Suffers Multiple Facial Fractures

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman sustained multiple facial fractures after taking a foul ball to the face while in the on-deck circle during a Sunday win over the Cincinnati Reds. Bregman reportedly avoids surgery and aims for a postseason return.

The On-Deck Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The scary incident occurred in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chicago first baseman Michael Busch stepped up to bat while Bregman warmed up in the on-deck circle. A pitch clipped Busch’s bat and struck Bregman directly in the face.

While the collision was not initially visible on the standard broadcast, an alternate angle showed the ball hitting Bregman on the left side of his face near the eye. Bregman dropped his bat and helmet, jogging along the dugout side while clutching his face in obvious pain. Chicago staff quickly rushed over to hand him a towel as he doubled over, bleeding from the nose and a laceration on his left cheek.

Photo: Mlbtraderumors

Busch immediately dropped his bat and squatted to the ground in reaction to the accidental contact before eventually finishing the at-bat with a single. Bregman was replaced by Matt Shaw as a pinch hitter. After the final out, Cubs manager Craig Counsell provided an initial update to reporters while Bregman was at the hospital receiving further medical testing.

Counsell told reporters that Bregman had a bloody nose and a lot of swelling, and noted that the infielder’s face was pretty swollen, though he did not have further updates on his condition at the time.

Medical Diagnosis and Postseason Outlook

Following additional tests at a hospital, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, the infielder will not undergo surgery and is hopeful of returning during the postseason.

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Bregman himself appeared in relatively good spirits, taking to Instagram to share photos of his heavily bruised and swollen face alongside an optimistic message for fans. Thanks for all the messages y'all, Bregman wrote in a Sunday post. “I’ll be back.” He followed up with a similar sentiment on Monday morning.

The injury will prematurely end Bregman’s regular season. The exact timeline for his recovery remains unclear as the team monitors his daily progress, but more information is expected later in the week.

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Bregman’s Impact on the Chicago Cubs

In his first season with Chicago, Bregman overcame a slow start to put together a campaign. Over 153 games, he batted .262/.352/.452 with 26 home runs and a 124 wRC+.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Paired with his third-base defense, Bregman accumulated 5.2 wins above replacement, ranking fifth in the National League. While teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong often captured the spotlight, Bregman quietly emerged as one of the league’s performers, particularly surging in the second half with a .296/.378/.600 line.

Covering the Hot Corner Down the Stretch

With Bregman sidelined, the Cubs must navigate the final stretch of the regular season without their third baseman. Pedro Ramírez and Matt Shaw emerge as the primary candidates to fill the void at the hot corner.

Ramírez holds a .266/.324/.419 batting line with a 104 wRC+ and solid defensive grades at third base. Shaw enters the mix with a .238/.330/.419 line and a 109 wRC+, though over a more limited sample size of 35 innings at the position. Whoever steps in will represent a temporary downgrade from Bregman’s bat, but the team’s immediate focus remains locking down a postseason berth.

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Playoff Race and Roster Uncertainty

The injury unfolds while the Cubs sit precisely one game away from clinching a postseason spot. With six games remaining in the regular season, Chicago shares an 87-69 record with the San Diego Padres, holding the first and second Wild Card positions. The Philadelphia Phillies sit one game back at 86-70 in the third spot.

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Presumably, Bregman will land on the 10-day injured list, forcing him to miss at least the Wild Card round. How deeply the Cubs can advance into October — and whether Bregman can successfully rejoin the club if a deeper playoff run materializes — depends entirely on how quickly his facial fractures heal over the coming weeks.