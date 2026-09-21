Mohamed Salah Fined and Banned From Driving in UK for Six Months Over Speeding Case

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah received a six-month driving ban and a £1,044 fine from a British court after failing to identify the driver of his Rolls-Royce when it was caught speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Speed Camera Catched Rolls-Royce in Cheshire

The legal case centers on an incident recorded by a speed camera in Wilmslow, Cheshire. Court documents reported by the BBC revealed that the luxury vehicle was detected traveling at 36mph in a 30mph zone on March 27.

The vehicle’s speed was recorded at 58 kilometers per hour in a 48 kilometers per hour zone. Cheshire Constabulary subsequently issued a notice of prosecution requiring information about who was behind the wheel.

The 34-year-old football player did not respond to the police notice and failed to enter a plea. Because the matter was handled under the Single Justice Procedure at Warrington Combined Court—also referred to as Warrington Magistrates’ Court—magistrates addressed the case in a private hearing rather than a public trial.

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Court Penalties and Fine Details

With no response or plea entered, a court spokeswoman said Salah was convicted of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle.

The court handed down a six-month driving disqualification alongside financial penalties. According to court records cited by the Independent, he was ordered to pay £1,044.

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Timeline of Departure From Liverpool

The speeding infraction occurred just three days after a major career announcement. On March 24, Liverpool confirmed that the forward would leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, wrapping up a nine-year stint that began in 2017.

During his tenure at Anfield, the Egyptian star cemented his status in club history. When announcing his departure, Liverpool noted that he had firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history.

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Goal Records and Move to Turkey

Before leaving English football, the forward compiled a scoring record. He netted 257 goals across 442 total appearances for Liverpool.

Photo: punchng.com

Following the close of the 2025/26 campaign, he completed a transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor this summer. He currently plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey, continuing his professional career abroad while the legal proceedings concluded in England.