Connecticut AG Says State Wanted Paramount to Sell CNN and CBS News

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong revealed Monday that his state aggressively demanded Paramount fully divest CNN and CBS News during high-stakes negotiations over the media giant’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, though state regulators ultimately settled for an independent editorial board under a binding consent decree.

The Bottom Line:

The Demand: Connecticut pushed for a complete spin-off of CNN and CBS News to insulate traditional newsrooms from corporate and political pressure.

Connecticut pushed for a complete spin-off of CNN and CBS News to insulate traditional newsrooms from corporate and political pressure. The Compromise: Paramount ultimately secured the merger by agreeing to a court-enforceable independent editorial board structure.

Paramount ultimately secured the merger by agreeing to a court-enforceable independent editorial board structure. The Backdrop: The regulatory showdown reached a boiling point just as the White House barred journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from press access.

The $110 billion Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery amalgamation has wound its way through regulatory corridors. According to statements released Monday by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, state officials fought up to the wire to carve out major legacy news operations from the mega-merger, citing an urgent duty to preserve independent journalism.

“Connecticut wanted and demanded full divestiture of CNN and CBS News,” Tong stated, expressing deep frustration that a total corporate separation proved out of reach. State officials argued that combining two pillars of American broadcast and cable journalism under a single corporate umbrella created an unacceptable concentration of media power.

As recently as a week prior to the final agreement, Paramount flatly refused to bake structural editorial safeguards into the deal. The resistance crumbled only after a coordinated push from a coalition of state attorneys general—led by Connecticut and California alongside 10 other states—leveraged their oversight positions to force concessions.

Instead of a forced sale, the newly minted settlement creates an independent editorial board designed to shield CNN and CBS News newsrooms from corporate meddling. Crucially, that structure will be formally locked into the final court consent decree, giving states legal recourse if the parent company attempts to compromise newsroom independence.

The urgency surrounding the negotiations spiked dramatically late last week. On Friday, the administration of President Donald Trump barred reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from entering the White House. By Monday, those targeted outlets filed a joint federal lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to restore press access and protect First Amendment rights.

Viewing the corporate merger talks as a crucial defense against mounting political pressure on journalists, Tong emphasized that this battle became urgent, critical, and acute, especially after the administration blocked CNN and other news outlets from the White House.

Political leaders sharply criticized federal inaction despite the concessions the state coalition managed to extract. Criticizing federal antitrust regulators, Tong asserted that the federal government completely abandoned its enforcement responsibilities, leaving the states fighting with one hand tied behind their backs.

That sentiment was echoed loudly in Washington. Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed the final agreement, characterizing the merger as an anti-competitive disaster that consolidates too much influence into a single foreign-owned, Trump-aligned conglomerate. Warren warned that the combined media empire would spark higher consumer prices, job losses, and intense scrutiny from future pro-competition administrations.

The Merger Timeline and Regulatory Crossroads

The settlement effectively clears the final major legal blockade standing in the way of the transaction. Paramount CEO David Ellison informed employees on Monday that the corporate combination is on track to officially close in approximately two weeks, pending final judicial sign-off on the states’ settlement.

When the dust settles, the corporate ledger of the combined entity will span Hollywood studio lots, streaming platforms, and major television networks. To better understand the sheer scale of the properties involved in this sweeping industry consolidation, consider the core assets mapped below:

Entity / Stakeholder Core Assets & Focus Key Regulatory Development Paramount (Post-Merger) Paramount Pictures, CBS, Paramount+, CNN, WBD assets Finalizing $110B acquisition; closing expected in two weeks. Connecticut Attorney General’s Office Led 12-state coalition Demanded full divestiture of CNN and CBS News; secured consent decree with editorial board. Targeted News Outlets CNN, MS NOW, Politico Filed federal lawsuit Monday challenging White House press access ban.

As the clock ticks down to the final closing date, media observers will be watching closely to see if the mandated editorial board can truly insulate newsrooms from corporate pressures. Where do you stand on the consolidation of legacy news networks under mega-studios? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.