Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath Unveils 7-Point Plan to Combat Trump Tariffs

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath announced a seven-point tariff-response plan dubbed the “Head of Lake Ontario Plan” to protect local businesses, workers, and families from the impacts of U.S. tariffs. Speaking at Fifty Point Conservation Area, Horwath outlined measures including tax relief, procurement shifts, and aggressive lobbying as trade pressures mount across Ontario.

The Economic Shockwave Facing Ontario Industrial Hubs As the cross-border trade friction between Canada and the United States stretches toward nearly two years, municipal leadership is stepping into the fiscal fray. According to reporting from CBC Hamilton, Mayor Andrea Horwath unveiled her strategic counter-measures on Monday. The response plan arrives as U.S. tariffs impact over $28 billion of Canadian goods, directly threatening key industrial centers like Hamilton. Recent economic data highlights the gravity of the situation. Across the province, analysis from outlets like The Hamilton Spectator indicates that roughly 87,000 Canadian jobs face risk, with Ontario facing the steepest losses. Here is the math: municipal leaders have limited direct jurisdiction over international trade policy, but they control local levers like property taxes, municipal procurement, and administrative red tape. Horwath’s seven-point strategy attempts to leverage these domestic instruments to cushion the blow for local employers.

The Bottom Line Fiscal Defense: Mayor Horwath has committed to holding municipal property tax increases below the rate of inflation to protect household and corporate balance sheets.

Mayor Horwath has committed to holding municipal property tax increases below the rate of inflation to protect household and corporate balance sheets. Administrative Streamlining: City Hall will introduce a dedicated local business support officer aimed at accelerating navigation through governmental relief programs.

City Hall will introduce a dedicated local business support officer aimed at accelerating navigation through governmental relief programs. Procurement Shifts: The City of Hamilton is actively adjusting its supply chain policies to prioritize local goods and services wherever possible.

Breaking Down the Seven-Point Head of Lake Ontario Plan The newly minted municipal strategy combines immediate relief tactics with longer-term structural demands. Horwath stated her intention to introduce a formal motion next week to operationalize the framework, noting that adjustments to city procurement policies have already begun. View this post on Instagram about hamilton mayor point plan, Head of Lake Ontario Plan From Instagram — related to hamilton mayor point plan, Head of Lake Ontario Plan Policy Initiative Proposed Action Target Beneficiary Tax Governance Keep property tax increases below inflation All Hamilton property owners and residents Emergency Liquidity Develop options to defer local taxes and fees Distressed businesses and households Port Optimization Petition for “first-port-of-entry-status” Port of Hamilton logistics network Federal Capital Deployment Utilize $572 million in housing and infrastructure funds Skilled trades, apprentices, and local labor But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding municipal fiscal capacity. While Horwath noted during her Monday address that Hamilton does not currently face runaway unemployment, vulnerable sectors such as local steel manufacturing and wine production remain heavily exposed to border friction. “Behind every shift cut, every order cancelled and every investment put on hold, there is a person wondering what comes next,” Horwath told reporters, according to CBC Hamilton. “A worker wondering if their job is safe. A small business owner wondering how long they can hold on. A family wondering what they’ll have to give up next, if things get worse. This plan is for them.”

Broader Economic Implications and Competitor Responses The municipal response in Hamilton reflects a broader scramble across industrial municipalities mapped by agencies such as CTV News. As regional economies attempt to insulate themselves from macroeconomic shocks, local policy adjustments are becoming standard playbook items for municipal executives facing electoral pressure. Hamilton's 10-Year Plan — Mayor Julie Hardaker's thoughts With Horwath running for re-election in the upcoming October 26 municipal election, the tariff response has naturally catalyzed debate among rival candidates. Alternative proposals from figures like Sasha Austin, a social service worker, focus on parallel interventions, including emergency grants and low-interest loans for heavily impacted commercial sectors. Ultimately, while local tax deferrals and dedicated business support officers cannot offset the macro-level impact of national tariff regimes, they provide critical liquidity bridges for small enterprises.