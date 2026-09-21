The Traitors Ireland Episode 10 Recap: Faithfuls Tear Each Other Apart Ahead of Explosive Finale

The penultimate episode of The Traitors Ireland reached a fever pitch as host Siobhán McSweeney set up a high-stakes Ravensdale Forest mission worth €6,000, ultimately leading to Kayleigh’s elimination, a fierce Round Table shouting match, and a deadlocked vote leaving Pete and Carla vulnerable ahead of the final.

The Bottom Line The Stakes: The prize pot climbed to €35,850 after players recovered 25 of 30 relics in Ravensdale Forest, successfully refilling a drained well to block any pre-finale murder.

The prize pot climbed to €35,850 after players recovered 25 of 30 relics in Ravensdale Forest, successfully refilling a drained well to block any pre-finale murder. The Fallout: Kayleigh was murdered after bringing unwanted heat to Traitors Carla and Pauric, leaving her “absolutely raging” at missing the final.

Kayleigh was murdered after bringing unwanted heat to Traitors Carla and Pauric, leaving her “absolutely raging” at missing the final. The Deadlock: A fiery Round Table ended in a tied vote between Pete and Carla, with Pauric holding the decisive split as the game fractured into intense camps.

Inside the Conclave and the Chaos at Breakfast

As the dust settled on Ian’s banishment, Pauric and Pete stepped into breakfast first, their radars instantly pinging on Anna. Her controversial decision to pocket €2,000 during a previous mission had painted a massive target on her back. Pete, playing the loyal ally, defended her, arguing he simply did not believe Anna was a Traitor. Across the room, Diego rekindled his fixation on Carla, pointing directly to Aoife’s dramatic exit and the lingering mystery of why Aoife scrawled Carla’s name on her slate before leaving the castle.

Here is the kicker: Anna walked through the doors moments later, proving that Kayleigh—not Anna—had been the victim of the night’s stealthy elimination. “The majority of people assumed that I was getting murdered last night,” Anna admitted. “So when I walked in and it wasn’t Kayleigh, it was complete and utter shock.” Kayleigh, meanwhile, left the competition with zero sugarcoating. “Absolutely raging,” she told production. “Will I be proud of myself or happy with myself with the game that I played? No. Because I didn’t win, so I won’t be.” Back in the shadows of the Conclave, Carla and Pauric celebrated their handiwork, noting that Kayleigh had simply grown too perceptive for her own good. Carla’s verdict was ice-cold: “Murder, gone. Goodnight, oíche mhait, God bless, see you.”

Ravensdale Forest and the €6,000 Mission Rescue

Before the final showdown, Siobhán McSweeney offered the dwindling pack of five a lifeline in Ravensdale Forest. The mission carried a dual objective: add crucial cash to the prize pot and secure immunity from murder before the finale. Players scrambled through the woods, ultimately recovering 25 of 30 relics to add €5,000, bringing the total grand prize fund to €35,850. More importantly, they beat the clock to refill a drained well, locking in a murder-free window ahead of the final stretch.

Traitors Ireland Season 2 Premiere Eps 1-3 Recap

Pauric leaned hard into his performance, hauling pails of water up the hill with a theatrical grin. “Of course me being the super Faithful I am, I get the pails of water up the hill, just trying to make it look like I am Mr Faithful here,” he confessed. Back at the castle, Diego’s focus locked back onto Carla, setting the stage for one of the most explosive confrontations of the season.

A Fiery Round Table and the Split Vote

When the group gathered for the Round Table, the polite facade completely evaporated. Pete immediately dragged the past back into the present, pressing Carla on the Aoife situation. “It’s just the Aoife situation,” Pete noted. “It’s still something that is lingering.” Anna backed him up, recalling how fuming Aoife looked when she slammed her voting board down. Carla feigned innocence, insisting she had no idea why the departed player targeted her. “I genuinely don’t know why the girl banged on our board,” she claimed.

Photo: europesays.com

Things escalated rapidly as the finger-pointing ricocheted around the room. Diego challenged Pete over his erratic behavior, while Pauric dragged Anna back into the spotlight over her €2,000 mission payout. Anna fired back with signature candour. “If I was a Traitor, why the f* would I drop a bag for €2,000, put a target on my back and have everybody staring at me?” she shouted. “Dropping the bag doesn’t make me a Traitor. Dropping the bag makes me a s* person. That’s it.” Turning her gaze directly toward Carla, Anna delivered a chilling realization: “I’ve been thinking. How am I still in this game? And it’s because I’m close to you and I’m one of your allies.”

Game Metric Status / Total Remaining Players 5 (Heading into the final stretch) Current Prize Pot €35,850 ( boosted by €5,000 in Ravensdale Forest) Latest Casualty Kayleigh (Murdered) Round Table Deadlock 2 votes Carla, 2 votes Pete (Pauric holding the tie-break)

The Endgame Breakdown

The math of the game finally caught up with the remaining players as battle lines hardened. Anna pulled Pete aside, dropping a bombshell assessment of the board. “It is 100 million trillion per cent Pauric and Carla,” she stated. Pete found himself agreeing, fixing his crosshairs squarely on Carla as well. Meanwhile, Pauric sat back, confident in his maneuvering. “I have my plan in place. I think I’ve all my pawns in the right order,” he declared.

The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked Episode 12 Recap and Ending Explained

That confidence faced an immediate stress test when the first Round Table vote split clean down the middle. Carla voted for Pete, Anna voted for Carla, Diego voted for Pete, Pete voted for Carla, and Pauric cast his ballot for Anna. With Carla and Pete locked at two votes apiece, the entire game hinges on Pauric’s next move. As the Faithful flounder and the Traitors fight to protect their endgame alliance, the final promises an unmissable reckoning.

Do you think Pauric will cut Carla loose to save his own skin, or will the Faithful manage to sniff out the remaining deceivers before the prize is handed out? Jump into the comments below and let’s debate.