Rene Benko Faces Retrial in Innsbruck Over Alleged Creditor Fraud

René Benko returned to the provincial court in Innsbruck, facing renewed legal scrutiny after Austria’s Supreme Court (OGH) dismantled a crucial partial acquittal from his trial. Benko, who has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2025, now faces a sentencing range of one to ten years in prison as judges re-examine a contentious rental prepayment tied to a villa on the city’s Hungerburg slope.

The Undone Acquittal That Brought Benko Back to Innsbruck

The current legal proceedings stem from financial transactions executed as Benko faced impending insolvency. In October 2025, the Innsbruck Regional Court convicted the 49-year-old businessman to two years of unconditional imprisonment for a EUR 300,000 gift transferred to his mother. However, that same initial ruling handed Benko a partial acquittal regarding a rental and utility prepayment made for a villa situated high above Innsbruck.

That partial victory dissolved in early July when the Supreme Court reviewed appeals and confirmed the initial guilty verdict, rendering it legally binding for the first time. Simultaneously, the OGH upheld the General Prosecutor’s stance and nullified the rental prepayment acquittal. Presiding Judge Christa Hetlinger emphasized that the core issue was not whether the defendant believed he had secured a favorable business deal, but rather the concrete depletion of assets available to creditors.

Asset Drain and the Legal Debate Over the Hungerburg Villa

According to the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA), Benko used the advance funds to withhold money from his creditors in view of his impending insolvency. The Supreme Court ruled that a rental prepayment holds no recoverable value for creditors, rendering the transaction an asset outflow. Crucially, evidence showed that the landlord never demanded such an upfront sum; the proposal and the associated lease draft originated from Benko himself.

Defense attorney Norbert Wess mounted a counter-argument ahead of the new court dates, confirming plans to press for a full acquittal on the rental prepayment charge. Wess argued that the lease included a termination right which would have forced a refund of the prepayment, meaning creditors suffered no loss. Furthermore, the defense maintained that the Hungerburg property remained habitable despite structural water damage and a landslide, insisting that the transaction offered value and left all operational control in the hands of the bankruptcy administrator.

Recalibrating the Sentence

With the Supreme Court setting aside the partial acquittal, the Innsbruck Regional Court must now recalculate the total financial damage and establish a revised sentence. Combining the conviction regarding the maternal transfer with the contested rental arrangement pushes the total disputed sum to approximately EUR 660,000. This expands the applicable sentencing framework from one to ten years behind bars.

As proceedings continue in Innsbruck, Wess has signaled intentions to argue for a significant reduction in the two-year baseline sentence, calling the original term excessive. How the regional court weighs the OGH’s asset-drain doctrine against the technicalities of the lease agreement will ultimately determine whether Benko’s time behind bars is extended.

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