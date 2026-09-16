Nissan Kicks Hybrid SUV Confirmed for Europe

Nissan is preparing to launch the Kicks SUV in Europe, filling the gap between the Juke and Qashqai. Slated for production at the Sunderland plant in the United Kingdom with a £170 million investment, the B-segment crossover will feature an exclusive third-generation e-POWER hybrid powertrain.

Bridging the Gap in Nissan’s European Lineup

Automotive industry reports confirmed that Nissan is finally bringing its globally successful Kicks crossover to the European market. For years, the vehicle has been a staple in over 70 countries, racking up more than 1.8 million sales since its 2016 debut. Until now, however, European buyers have missed out on the compact utility vehicle.

Here is why that matters for the brand’s regional strategy: Nissan’s current European portfolio leaves a distinct physical and philosophical opening between the daringly styled Juke and the family-oriented Qashqai. That puts it close to the Qashqai’s 4.425-meter footprint, leaving only a six-centimeter gap between the two stablemates.

But there is a catch regarding how Nissan plans to differentiate them. While the Qashqai leans into traditional family transport, the Kicks will enter the hyper-competitive B-segment crossover arena. It will square off directly against heavyweights like the Peugeot 2008, Toyota Yaris Cross, and Renault Captur.

Inside the Third-Generation e-POWER System

Under the skin, Nissan is bypassing traditional internal combustion engines and plug-in setups entirely for the European Kicks launch. Instead, the vehicle relies exclusively on the brand’s proprietary e-POWER technology, bringing its third-generation iteration to European roads.

The gasoline engine never directly drives the wheels. Instead, it functions purely as an onboard generator to supply electricity to the electric motor, which handles all propulsion.

Drivers get the instant throttle response and smooth, continuous acceleration typical of a battery-electric vehicle, but without the hassle of plugging in a charging cable. Nissan has refined this iteration to maximize efficiency. The automaker claims the dedicated internal combustion engine achieves a thermal efficiency of up to 42%, while packaging the electric motor, generator, inverter, and reducers into a much more compact unit.

Nissan Kicks European Launch Overview Metric / Feature Specification Vehicle Segment B-Segment Crossover / Compact SUV Production Hub Sunderland Plant, United Kingdom Investment Value £170 Million Powertrain Exclusive 3rd-Gen e-POWER Hybrid Global Sales Base 1.8+ million units across 70+ countries

Sunderland Celebrates Four Decades of Manufacturing

The manufacturing footprint for this rollout carries significant industrial weight. Nissan’s facility in Sunderland has been chosen to build the European-spec Kicks. This assignment coincides with a major milestone for the British plant, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and recently surpassed 12 million vehicles produced since 1986.

Photo: actu-automobile.com

According to regional reporting, Nissan is channeling £170 million into the facility to accommodate the new model on its assembly lines. Sunderland is no stranger to the e-POWER architecture, having already manufactured over 200,000 Qashqai e-POWER models. The Kicks will become the tenth distinct nameplate to roll off these British lines, sustaining an ecosystem that currently employs roughly 6,000 workers directly, alongside an estimated 30,000 jobs tied up in the wider supply chain.

What Remains Unanswered

Despite the grand industrial announcements, several crucial details remain missing from official communications. Nissan has not yet published the definitive physical dimensions for the European-market variant, nor has it released official figures for power output, WLTP fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions, or battery capacities.

Photo: passionandcar.fr

With the Juke pivoting toward an all-electric future, the Kicks stands as Nissan’s strategic bridge for motorists not yet ready to fully sever ties with liquid fuel.