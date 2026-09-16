Resident Evil To Scorch The Earth With $120M-$150M Global Debut

Zach Cregger’s original horror reboot Resident Evil is tracking toward a blockbuster global debut between $120 million and $150 million when it arrives in theaters on September 18, 2026, positioning the Sony release to smash franchise box office records.

The horror franchise is eyeing its biggest opening weekend yet. Industry tracking data shared by Global Box Office places the film’s projected worldwide haul between $120 million and $150 million. Domestically, tracking points to an opening between $35 million and $50 million, while some independent estimates near $60 million. If these figures hold, the film will easily eclipse the domestic high mark previously held by 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife, which debuted to $26.6 million.

Sony Investment and Global Premium Format Push

Sony is throwing substantial muscle behind the release. The studio reportedly invested $75 million to $80 million in production costs for the reboot. To maximize returns, the studio has arranged a major premium large format and IMAX push. Pre-sales have already kicked off internationally, with premium screens performing especially well overseas.

Sony International has deployed marketing efforts across multiple markets where the intellectual property has historically performed well, sending the director and cast on a worldwide press tour. This international appetite marks a shift for a property that has traditionally relied on overseas audiences to drive its cumulative totals. The film arrives on September 18, 2026, sharing a competitive late-summer release window with Warner Bros.’ Practical Magic 2.

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Zach Cregger’s Box Office Momentum After Barbarian and Weapons

Much of the industry confidence stems from the track record of filmmaker Zach Cregger. After breaking out with the acclaimed horror film Barbarian, Cregger followed up with Weapons, an ensemble project that electrified the box office last August. Weapons earned $270 million globally against a modest $38 million budget, turning modest premises into major theatrical events and altering how Hollywood views the director’s commercial pull.

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Critical reception for the director’s prior work sets high expectations. Both Weapons and Barbarian hold Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with Weapons earning a 93% score and an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for Amy Madigan. By contrast, previous installments in the video game adaptation series historically struggled with critics, leaving a low bar for the reboot to cross critically.

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An Original Story Centered on Ordinary Survival

Rather than adapting a specific game or featuring familiar franchise heroes like Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield, Cregger crafted an original standalone story. The narrative follows Bryan, an ordinary medical courier played by Austin Abrams, who gets caught in the middle of a T-virus outbreak while attempting to deliver a package to the remote Raccoon City General Hospital.

Photo: comingsoon.net

This narrative choice has generated some debate among longtime fans, but the production focuses squarely on translating gameplay mechanics into the cinematic viewing experience. According to comments discussed by PC Gamer, the director wanted the 90-minute survival-horror thrill ride to capture authentic resource management tension, ensuring audiences know precisely how many bullets remain in Bryan’s gun during encounters with infected creatures.

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Benchmarking Against Recent Genre Openings

If current projections hold true, the reboot will rank ahead of several comparable genre releases. Alien: Romulus opened to $108.2 million worldwide in 2024, while Scream VI brought in roughly $67 million in 2023.

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Recent entries like the 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stalled at $42 million globally. Whether sustained ticket sales and premium-format momentum through opening day will push the new installment toward the top or bottom of its $120 million to $150 million global projection remains the central question for exhibitors as the release date approaches.