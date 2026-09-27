North Kivu Ebola cases surge 73% as Ituri province sees 26% drop

As the devastating Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo shows signs of improvement with a 26% drop in cases in Ituri province, a 73% surge in North Kivu province threatens local healthcare infrastructure, prompting a visit by the World Health Organization.

North Kivu province, the site of the severe 2018-2020 outbreak that claimed thousands of lives, is now grappling with a rapidly accelerating transmission rate. While neighboring Ituri province experiences a downward trend, infections in North Kivu are spreading widely across both major urban centers like Beni and rural villages.

Infrastructure Strains at Mabalako General Hospital

Mabalako General Hospital currently functions as the sole point of treatment for infected individuals throughout its surrounding rural catchment area. Operations officer for North Kivu’s Ebola response Guy Mutombo described the severe capacity constraints facing frontline facilities. “We are facing some issues. Almost all our treatment centers are completely full,” Mutombo stated regarding the rapid influx of patients.

To mitigate the bottleneck at Mabalako and surrounding facilities, public health planners are advancing decentralized containment models. “The proposal is for each health zone to have an isolation center, or (Ebola) treatment centers, so that all incoming cases can be cared for,” Mutombo explained.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Decentralized Isolation: Public health planners are pushing to establish dedicated isolation or treatment centers in every health zone to prevent single hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Public health planners are pushing to establish dedicated isolation or treatment centers in every health zone to prevent single hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Geographic Disparity: While infections dropped by 26% this month in Ituri province, neighboring North Kivu saw a stark 73% increase over the same period.

While infections dropped by 26% this month in Ituri province, neighboring North Kivu saw a stark 73% increase over the same period. Rural Vulnerability: Facilities like the Mabalako General Hospital serve rural populations as the only point of treatment.

Epidemiological Dynamics Across Regional Health Zones

The simultaneous decline in Ituri and surge in North Kivu highlights the complex geography of viral persistence. The World Health Organization visited Mabalako General Hospital last week in an effort to strengthen its capacity to respond.

Ebola Case Trajectory in Eastern Congo Province Recent Trend Context & Impact Ituri Province 26% decrease this month Former epicenter showing signs of improvement. North Kivu Province 73% increase this month Site of the 2018-2020 outbreak; current cases widespread in Beni and rural villages. Mabalako General Hospital At maximum capacity Sole point of treatment for the rural community, currently receiving WHO support visits.