Nyobolt Supplies Battery System for Agility Robotics’ Digit 5 Robot

On October 15, 2026, Agility Robotics announced that Cambridge, UK-based Nyobolt will supply the battery system for its Digit 5 humanoid robot, enabling the machine to operate for more than 20 hours in a single 24-hour day.

Ten-to-One Run-to-Charge Ratios for Warehouse Fleets

The updated power architecture represents a major generational shift from previous hardware iterations. According to Agility Robotics, Digit 5’s new battery system delivers 90 minutes of operational runtime while requiring only a nine-minute recharge cycle. This achieves a 10:1 run-to-charge ratio, marking a stark contrast to the 2:1 ratio seen in the older Digit 4 model.

Downtime has historically served as the primary bottleneck for industrial robotics deployment. By slashing charging intervals to single digits, the hardware setup allows facilities to sustain operations across multiple consecutive shifts without expanding fleet size. “For our customers, Digit’s uptime is the business case,” Daniel Diez, chief business officer at Agility, stated in the company release. Diez added that the performance gains materially improve the economic viability of humanoid robot deployments in commercial environments.

Nyobolt ultra-fast charging solutions for Humanoids

Proprietary Anodes and High Power Density Engineering

Nyobolt constructed the power pack using proprietary anode materials, advanced cell architectures, and integrated power electronics designed to withstand high continuous loads. The engineering focuses on high power density and extended cycle lives, preventing thermal throttling and rapid capacity degradation under heavy industrial stress. “Agility set an exceptionally high bar for what a battery has to withstand in live warehouse and manufacturing environments,” noted Sai Shivareddy, co-founder and CEO of Nyobolt.

The hardware is built to operate within dense warehouse ecosystems where robots interact with human workers. Unveiled on September 15, 2026, Digit 5 stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 284 pounds, and handles repetitive payload lifts of up to 50 pounds. The machine is engineered to cover end-to-end warehouse workflows, ranging from initial depalletizing to final quality inspection and packing.

Photo: prnewswire.com

Commercial Milestones and Nasdaq Public Listing Plans

Agility Robotics reported holding over $300 million in multi-year customer orders for Digit 5 as of May 2026, pending the completion of specific contractual benchmarks. Its predecessor, Digit 4, has already logged more than 65,000 operational hours across North American customer facilities, including sites operated by Amazon, GXO, Schaeffler, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada. Assembly takes place at RoboFab, a 70,000-square-foot facility in Salem, Oregon, configured to produce up to 10,000 robots annually.

Early access to Digit 5 units equipped with Nyobolt’s battery technology is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027. Availability will scale up over the subsequent six to nine months for manufacturing and distribution operators, with general commercial availability targeted by the end of 2027. Concurrently, Agility is finalizing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI to transition into a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AGLT, following an effective SEC registration statement declared on October 13, 2026.

Introducing Digit 5