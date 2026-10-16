U.S. Attorney’s Office Announces $28 Million Grant to Arizona DPS for Victim Assistance

Federal officials in Phoenix announced a Department of Justice grant exceeding $28 million for Arizona’s victim support infrastructure, pushing the state’s total grant allocation past the $57 million mark for the year.

Funding Arizona’s Frontline Support Networks

United States Attorney Timothy Courchaine announced the award of a $28,431,056 Department of Justice grant to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The funding originates from the Office of Justice Programs through the Office for Victims of Crime under the fiscal year 2026 Victim of Crime Act Victim Assistant Formula Grant program.

Rather than remaining within state administrative accounts, the money flows outward. The state of Arizona will distribute the capital as subgrants to local community-based organizations and public agencies. These frontline entities deliver essential services to crime victims, including crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support, and emergency shelter.

Southern Arizona agencies score millions in federal justice grants

Building on Months of Federal Capital Inflow

This multi-million-dollar injection builds upon a steady stream of federal support distributed across the region since the start of the year. With this latest award from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, the cumulative total of Office of Justice Programs grants bestowed to cities, organizations, and Indian communities across Arizona since January 2026 has surpassed $57 million.

The Office of Justice Programs oversees federal leadership, grants, training, and technical assistance aimed at strengthening the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime. The agency also works to advance equity and fairness in the administration of justice, assist victims, and uphold the rule of law through its specialized bureaus, including the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the National Institute of Justice, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the Office for Victims of Crime, and the SMART Office.