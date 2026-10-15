Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John Probe Investigated by WA Party

An independent parliamentary support service has been unable to investigate allegations against Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John regarding his behaviour toward women, citing the nature and circumstances of the claims. The Parliamentary Workplace Support Service could not handle the matter, Greens leader David Shoebridge revealed during an interview with the ABC on Friday.

The allegations involve claims of inappropriate comments made toward women between 2017 and 2025, following a letter sent to Senator Shoebridge on Tuesday night by seven current Greens members regarding multiple allegations.

Referral to the West Australian Greens

Senator Shoebridge stated that he received a letter earlier in the week from seven current and former party members raising concerns about the senator. He took immediate action upon receiving the correspondence, referring the matter to the West Australian Greens to establish an independent investigation.

According to the ABC, Senator Shoebridge noted that none of the signatories of the letter asserted direct knowledge of the underlying matters. However, he emphasized that the party treats the concerns with seriousness, making an independent process through the state branch the appropriate path forward under the party’s constitution.

Leadership Timeline and Party Response

The Greens leader, who assumed the position two weeks prior, addressed questions regarding whether party leadership had previously overlooked concerns spanning the senator’s parliamentary career. Senator Shoebridge stated that he knew nothing of the allegations until stepping into the leadership role and acted with urgency upon receiving the letter.

Photo: The Australian

Other parliamentary figures weighed in on the unfolding situation. Liberal Senator Dave Sharma told Nine’s Today show on Friday that taking leave from parliament is appropriate to ensure the allegations are properly aired without causing a distraction, while noting that Senator Steele-John is entitled to contest the claims. One Nation Senator Sean Bell argued that the senator deserves due process, while adding a belief that the Greens would not afford the same grace to anyone outside their party and hoping they will look at things more fairly and bipartisanly in the future. Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie also stated that it was appropriate for Senator Steele-John to take leave from parliament while the allegations are investigated.

Unresolved Questions Surrounding Public Disclosure

As the West Australian Greens prepare to handle the independent inquiry, questions remain regarding transparency. Senator Shoebridge has declined to state whether the findings of the independent investigation will be made public, stating during a press gallery doorstop that it would be inappropriate for him to set parameters around the independent investigation commissioned by the West Australian Greens.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines