Study finds women face longer autoimmune diagnostic delays

Nearly one in three women with autoimmune diseases waits four years or longer for a correct diagnosis, facing significantly higher rates of mental health and psychosomatic misattributions than men, according to an international study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine and highlighted by News-Medical.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Diagnostic Delay: Females experience prolonged waits for autoimmune conditions, with nearly a third waiting four years or more compared to men.

Females experience prolonged waits for autoimmune conditions, with nearly a third waiting four years or more compared to men. Symptom Misattribution: Women are significantly more likely to have early physical signs—such as fatigue and pain—dismissed as psychiatric or psychosomatic issues.

Women are significantly more likely to have early physical signs—such as fatigue and pain—dismissed as psychiatric or psychosomatic issues. Consultation Burden: Female patients undergo a heavier healthcare utilization path, with many reporting 11 or more clinician visits prior to confirmation.

Global Survey Tracks Sex Disparities in Autoimmune Diagnostics

Autoimmune diseases—chronic, immune-driven conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues—affect women disproportionately, accounting for 70% to 80% of cases worldwide. To examine how sex and disease type influence the diagnostic path, researchers distributed a global survey via Qualtrics between December 2024 and March 2025. The study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia, analyzed responses from more than 6,600 patients with confirmed diagnoses. Euronews.com noted that the findings illustrate how historical gender biases continue to challenge the diagnostic journey. Lead author Shaista Tayabali pointed out that while outdated labels like hysteria are rarely used today, women still encounter greater hurdles in having their symptoms believed and addressed accurately.

Photo: ThePrint

The data revealed a stark contrast in initial timelines. While nearly half of male respondents received a diagnosis within a year of symptom onset, only 40% of females achieved the same milestone. In total, 60.4% of women waited more than a year for answers. Furthermore, the number of clinical consultations differed markedly between sexes. At least 11 healthcare visits were reported by female respondents, compared to males. Autoimmune thyroid disease emerged as the most common primary condition in the cohort, affecting 22.9% of participants.

Psychiatric Misattribution and the Burden on Female Patients

A central finding of the research is the frequency with which autoimmune symptoms are misattributed to psychological causes. BBC Audio reported that women seeking care for autoimmune manifestations are up to 74% more likely than men to be told their symptoms are psychiatric or psychosomatic in origin. According to the published data, 43.3% of females reported mental health misdiagnoses, compared to 32.7% of males. Similarly, 33.9% of women reported psychosomatic misdiagnoses, versus 21.5% of men. These disparities persisted even after researchers adjusted for age, continent, and household financial status.

Photo: BBC

Dr. Melanie Sloan of the University of Cambridge emphasized that psychological explanations can be given prematurely. At the same time, clinical experts stress that psychiatric evaluations should not be entirely discounted when assessing complex systemic disorders. David D’Cruz, a consultant rheumatologist at Guy’s Hospital in London, explained that patients can suffer from concurrent psychiatric and autoimmune conditions, particularly in systemic lupus erythematosus, which can directly affect the central nervous system. When symptoms persist, evolve, or involve multiple organ systems, clinicians must maintain an open mind and carefully evaluate whether an underlying autoimmune pathology remains unrecognized.

Methodological Limitations and Clinical Awareness

The study utilized Bayesian ordinal and logistic regression models to evaluate diagnostic timelines, consultation numbers, and perceived misdiagnoses across various disease groups.

Photo: Euronews.com

The study authors acknowledged several methodological limitations. The data relied heavily on retrospective patient recall and self-selection through an online survey. Consequently, the researchers cautioned that the findings cannot be fully generalized across all global populations. The study design could not definitively isolate whether the observed diagnostic disparities stem entirely from biological mechanisms, gender-related clinical biases, or a combination of both factors.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients experiencing persistent, unexplained fatigue, widespread musculoskeletal pain, sleep disturbances, or cognitive changes should avoid self-diagnosing or prematurely dismissing symptoms as purely stress-related. Medical evaluation is strongly warranted when symptoms involve multiple organ systems or fail to resolve with standard conservative care. Individuals with a known family history of autoimmune disorders should inform their primary care physician immediately upon developing new systemic complaints. Clinicians must thoroughly investigate persistent physical markers rather than attributing complex presentations solely to psychiatric factors, ensuring comprehensive immunological panels are ordered when clinical suspicion arises.

Why Women Face More Autoimmune Diseases

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