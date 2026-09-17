Ohio Man Attacks Bailiffs in Wild Courthouse Escape Attempt

A newly sentenced Ohio man made a dramatic and chaotic bid for freedom inside a courthouse on Monday, slipping out of his handcuffs, punching a bailiff, and sprinting toward the exit before being subdued with a Taser, according to surveillance footage and local officials. Timothy J. Reaggle, 20, of Wellsville, launched the escape attempt shortly after learning he would spend a year behind bars in connection with a separate case, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin told WFMJ.

Courthouse Escape Unfolds on Surveillance Footage

Video footage released by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office captures the chaotic sequence as it unfolded inside the courthouse hallways. The recording shows a deputy escorting Reaggle following his sentencing hearing. Without warning, Reaggle breaks free from his restraints, strikes the deputy, and bolts down the corridor.

As he races toward the exit, Reaggle crashes directly into a second deputy, knocking the officer to the ground. Continuing his dash for freedom, Reaggle reaches the courthouse stairs, slides down them, and heads straight for the front doors. Deputies intercepted him near the exit, deploying a Taser to subdue him before taking him back into custody.

Injuries and Immediate Aftermath

The violent encounter left both law enforcement officers injured. Sheriff McLaughlin confirmed to WFMJ that two Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered broken bones during the altercation. Both officers have since been released from the hospital.

Security footage and local reports also show bystanders rushing to aid the wounded deputies. One deputy was subsequently seen sitting on the floor, bleeding from the head and holding a paper towel to his face, according to WFMJ reporting.

Underlying Sentencing and Pending Charges

The courthouse incident occurred moments after Reaggle learned his fate in a separate criminal matter dating back to Feb. 14, 2025, according to WKBN. In July, Reaggle entered guilty pleas to charges including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated menacing, failure to comply, and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

Following Monday’s escape attempt, Reaggle was booked into the Columbiana County Jail, where he is currently being held before an eventual transfer to state prison, according to Sheriff McLaughlin. Authorities stated that Reaggle is facing new criminal complaints stemming from the courthouse incident, which McLaughlin told WFMJ are expected to include felony escape and assault on a police officer.