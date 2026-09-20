Oklahoma State Dominates Murray State 59-0 in Shutout Win

Oklahoma State wasted no time establishing absolute control on Saturday night, overwhelming Murray State 59-0 at Boone Pickens Stadium in a dominant final non-conference tune-up before Big 12 play. Coming off a stunning victory over No. 6 Oregon, the Cowboys avoided any hint of a letdown, delivering their highest-scoring single-game output since 2022 while showcasing complete command on both sides of the ball.

The blowout victory provided an ideal platform for the program’s depth. According to game recaps, Oklahoma State piled up 662 total yards while suffocating the Racers, holding them to just 160 yards of total offense throughout the evening in Stillwater.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker orchestrated a stellar offensive showcase in his encore following the Oregon upset. Mestemaker completed 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards and a career-high five touchdowns before yielding to backup Broderick Vehrs early in the third quarter. Wide receiver Justin Bowick wreaked havoc primarily in the first half, hauling in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns before the starters took a well-earned rest.

Offensive Explosion and Starters Take Control

The Cowboys set the tone immediately on their opening possession, marching 72 yards across eight plays before Miles Coleman capped the drive with his first touchdown of the season on a jet sweep. Mestemaker then directed another crisp eight-play drive, culminating in what was arguably the play of the night: a spectacular one-handed 13-yard touchdown catch by Wyatt Young that pushed the advantage to 14-0.

By the end of the opening quarter, Oklahoma State had already accumulated 203 yards of offense. Bowick seized the spotlight in the second quarter, hauling in a 24-yard scoring strike from Mestemaker. Sam Keltner followed with a 23-yard field goal, and Mestemaker later hit Bowick in stride for a 38-yard touchdown. The Cowboys trotted into the halftime locker room holding a commanding 31-0 lead and a 388-94 advantage in total yardage.

There was no offensive stall after the break. OSU needed just 1:20 on its opening drive of the third quarter to travel down the field, where Mestemaker found Terrance Lewis for a 31-yard score. That connection marked Mestemaker’s fifth touchdown pass of the night, capping his efficient evening before handing the reins over to the backups.

Depth Shines as Defense Completes the Shutout

With Vehrs under center, the scoring continued unabated. Vehrs completed all six of his pass attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown toss to Carson Kolb to extend the margin to 45-0. Tre Page and KD Jones added rushing touchdowns of six yards apiece in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, cementing the final 59-0 scoreline.

The ground game highlighted the team’s extensive roster depth. Caleb Hawkins led the backfield with 72 rushing yards, Ayo Adeyi chipped in 67, Page finished with 58, Jones contributed 54, and William Mason added 46. In total, the Cowboys churned out 301 rushing yards to complement their 361 passing yards.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Defensively, Oklahoma State never let Murray State find a rhythm. Luke Webb blocked a 37-yard field-goal attempt during a rare Racers scoring opportunity, preserving the shutout. Malik Charles added an interception in the second half, returning it 13 yards, while Malachi Williams paced the unit with five tackles. A fourth-down stop deep in OSU territory late in the fourth quarter officially sealed the defensive clean sheet.

Looking ahead, Oklahoma State turns its full attention toward conference competition as Big 12 play arrives. The team will look to carry the momentum from statement victories into the heart of its schedule.

What are your thoughts on the Cowboys’ dominant performance and their readiness for conference play? Share your perspective in the comments below, and join the conversation with fellow fans.