OPEC Crude Oil Soars 5.6% to Reach $123 per Barrel Amid Middle East Tensions

The OPEC reference basket surged 5.6% to settle at $123.11 per barrel, marking its highest valuation since April 7, according to official data released by the Vienna-based organization on Tuesday. Driven by regional geopolitical friction and critical infrastructure shutdowns in Saudi Arabia, the pricing spike extends a six-session consecutive rally.

The Anatomy of the $123 Barrel Price Action

Energy markets faced renewed upward pressure as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries recorded a single-day jump of $6.51 compared to Friday’s close of $116.60 per barrel. This movement caps a six-session winning streak originating on September 4, during which the benchmark accumulated a total revalorization of 26%. According to market reports, the year-to-date average for the OPEC basket now stands at $97.70, representing a more than 40% premium over the 2025 full-year average of $65.59.

Here is the math. While European benchmark Brent crude closed at $105.68 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) finished at $101.39 per barrel, the OPEC basket experienced a significantly sharper ascent. This divergence highlights the unique composition of the OPEC barrel, which integrates twelve distinct crude qualities—including an Emirati grade despite the United Arab Emirates exiting the organization last May. The heavy weighting of Middle Eastern extraction leaves these specific streams acutely vulnerable to regional logistical shocks.

The Bottom Line OPEC Benchmark Spike: The reference basket climbed 5.6% to reach $123.11, setting a high since April 7.

The reference basket climbed 5.6% to reach $123.11, setting a high since April 7. Infrastructure Vulnerability: The rally follows the preventive shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline after targeted attacks.

The rally follows the preventive shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline after targeted attacks. Comparative Pressure: The OPEC increase outpaced parallel bumps in Brent ($105.68) and WTI ($101.39).

Geopolitical Friction Points and Pipeline Shutdowns

Market analysts attribute the recent price escalation directly to physical supply route threats. Authorities in Riyadh announced a preventive closure of the strategic Saudi East-West pipeline—situated across the Riyadh and Medina regions—following a series of facility attacks last Friday. The pipeline serves as a critical bypass for Saudi oil exports, allowing shipments to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz where tanker navigation remains altered.

At the same time, logistics face compounding strains further south. Combat operations have intensified near the strategic Bab al Mandeb strait, the vital maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Market Data and Comparative Benchmarks

A review of primary crude benchmarks highlights the distinct momentum behind the OPEC basket compared to North Sea and North American grades.

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Crude Benchmark Latest Close Price (USD) Daily Percentage Change Primary Regional Exposure OPEC Reference Basket $123.11 +5.6% Middle East / Global Multi-grade Brent Crude $105.68 Higher Europe West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $101.39 Higher United States

Navigating Persistent Supply Vulnerabilities