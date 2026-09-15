US Dollar Rises Amid Rate Hike Expectations and Oil Price Surge

The US dollar gained ground against major currencies as surging oil prices lifted 10-year Treasury yields—their highest level since 2007—bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week.

The Bottom Line Yield Pressure: The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 7.2 basis points, driving broader market adjustments across global fixed-income assets.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed 7.2 basis points, driving broader market adjustments across global fixed-income assets. Fed Expectations: CME’s FedWatch tool priced a rate hike probability, reflecting near-certainty among traders for monetary tightening.

CME’s FedWatch tool priced a rate hike probability, reflecting near-certainty among traders for monetary tightening. Forex Impact: The euro slipped to a one-month low near 1.153 against the dollar, while the yen hovered near 154.94 ahead of upcoming central bank decisions.

Treasury Yields Hit Multi-Year Highs on Energy Pressures

Global bond markets experienced intense selling pressure as crude oil prices climbed past 91 dollars per barrel, fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. According to Reuters coverage, US President Donald Trump threatened additional strikes on Iran following a direct exchange of hostilities, stoking inflation concerns and driving up energy costs.

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The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield jumped 7.2 basis points, marking its highest settlement level since 2007.

The Fed Rate Hike Pricing and Currency Divergence

Market participants have rapidly adjusted their rate trajectory expectations. Data from the CME FedWatch tool indicates a probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will implement a benchmark rate increase.

But the balance sheet tells a different story for international trade partners. Because the United States functions as a net energy exporter, its domestic economy absorbs oil shocks differently than import-dependent jurisdictions like Europe and Japan. Consequently, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major peers, rose to sit at 99.61.

Global FX Landscape: Euro, Sterling, and the Yen

The resulting dollar strength rippled aggressively through global foreign exchange desks. The euro declined to trade at 1.153 dollars, hovering near its lowest valuation since August 14. Meanwhile, the British pound eased to 1.34 dollars as markets awaited the Bank of England’s policy announcement, weighed down by labor data showing job vacancies at a four-year low and flat wage growth.

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In Asia, the Japanese yen retreated against the dollar to 154.94, briefly crossing the closely monitored 155 threshold for the first time in a week. Market participants remain skeptical that verbal warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will reverse the yen’s structural weakness without direct currency market intervention or aggressive tightening from the Bank of Japan.

Currency Pair / Index Recent Value Percentage Change Key Driver US Dollar Index (DXY) 99.61 Rising Treasury yields and safe-haven demand US 10-Year Treasury Yield +7.2 bps Spiking energy prices and inflation hedging EUR/USD 1.153 Broad dollar strength and regional energy vulnerability USD/JPY 154.94 Persistent interest rate differentials

Broader Macroeconomic Transmission and Market Outlook

As Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group in London, noted regarding ongoing currency imbalances, investors remain laser-focused on structural rate disparities.