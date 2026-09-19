Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Filming Threesome Scene With Rooney and Kate Mara

At the San Sebastián Film Festival, 49-year-old actor Orlando Bloom detailed filming a sincere threesome scene alongside sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Werner Herzog’s upcoming film Bucking Fastard. Based on the true story of British twins Freda and Greta Chaplin, the project features Bloom as the shared love interest.

Here is the kicker, independent cinema rarely delivers pairings quite this unexpected. When Werner Herzog recruits Hollywood royalty for a dream-like drama about co-dependent twins who speak in unison, you pay attention. But the math behind how these actors navigate such intimate material reveals a fascinating look at modern filmmaking choices.

The Bottom Line:

Orlando Bloom recalled shooting what he termed a ‘sincere’ threesome sequence with Rooney Mara and Kate Mara for the Werner Herzog-directed project Bucking Fastard.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of British twins Freda and Greta Chaplin, with the Mara sisters acting together onscreen for the first time.

Director Werner Herzog reportedly gave his cast total autonomy during the delicate bed sequence, stepping back to let the actors handle the emotional and physical choreography.

Unpacking the Creative Mechanics of Bucking Fastard

The project, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival before heading to Spain, unites Rooney Mara (aged 41) and Kate Mara (aged 43) as Jean and Joan Holbrooke. The characters are loosely modeled on the Chaplin twins, who famously shared the same dreams, spoke their own language in unison, and loved the same man.

Bloom praised the emotional foundation of the project. He noted that despite the carnal nature of the premise, there was a fundamental innocence to the sisters. The actor described his character, the titular figure, as sensitive and quickly out of his depth, highlighting the sincerity crafted during the intimate sequence.

Director Werner Herzog took a notably hands-off approach to the bedroom choreography. According to reporting from Variety, the director told Bloom, “You are in bed, and you have two women in your arms. How you deal with it, I cannot give instructions.” Herzog praised the resulting footage for its charm and depth.

Inside the Mara Sisters’ First Onscreen Collaboration

For the Mara family, the production marked a professional milestone. Rooney and Kate had never shared screen time before Bucking Fastard.

The transition into playing co-dependent twins came with surprisingly little friction. Herzog reportedly allotted two weeks of rehearsal time for the leads, but sent the sisters home after just five days because they had already nailed the dynamic. Rooney Mara admitted that while playing the same person felt daunting initially, their lifetime of shared history eliminated the need for heavy labor in the rehearsal space. Kate Mara added that mastering the rhythm of speaking in unison felt musical, much like learning a song.

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Film Detail Production Fact Director Werner Herzog Lead Cast Orlando Bloom, Rooney Mara, Kate Mara, Domhnall Gleeson Inspiration True story of British twins Freda and Greta Chaplin Festival Circuit Venice Film Festival and San Sebastián Film Festival

The film, set in Ireland, also features Domhnall Gleeson in the role of a social worker attempting to assist the women. Meanwhile, off-screen, Bloom is dating model Luisa Laemmel, who joined him at the Spanish festival, while continuing to co-parent his children from previous relationships.

As specialty features look to carve out space in a crowded theatrical and streaming market, auteur-driven projects like Bucking Fastard rely heavily on bold casting and high-concept premises to capture critical attention. Drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts on this unexpected cinematic pairing.