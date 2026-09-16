Orville Peck Opens Up About 2023 Overdose, Sobriety, and New Album ‘Mule

Country singer Orville Peck opens up about his 2023 addiction spiral, near-fatal overdose, and subsequent rehab stint, detailing how these harrowing experiences shaped his fourth studio album, Mule, set for release on September 18 via Warner Records.

The Bottom Line The Turning Point: Orville Peck cancelled his 2023 Bronco tour following a severe mental health crisis and an intentional overdose in June of that year.

Orville Peck cancelled his 2023 Bronco tour following a severe mental health crisis and an intentional overdose in June of that year. The New Record: His fourth album, Mule, arrives on September 18 via Warner Records, serving as a chronological look at his battle with addiction and path to sobriety.

His fourth album, Mule, arrives on September 18 via Warner Records, serving as a chronological look at his battle with addiction and path to sobriety. Fearless Songwriting: Rather than leaning solely into heavy sorrow, tracks like “Rehab Blues” tackle his time in treatment with sharp, unflinching humor.

Confronting the Spiral Behind the Mask

For years, Orville Peck built an enigmatic persona around retro-country razzle-dazzle, classic storytelling, and a signature fringed mask. But behind the larger-than-life imagery, a private crisis was reaching a boiling point. In June 2023, mounting struggles with his physical and mental health forced the sudden cancellation of his Bronco tour.

Reflecting on that dark period in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Peck admitted he was wrestling with severe substance use. “I was a bad addict, a coping alcoholic,” he shared. The hotel room incident served as an undeniable wake-up call, leading directly into a stint in rehab and a painful breakup. Instead of running from the wreckage, the artist decided to pour the unvarnished reality of that year straight into his music.

Here is the kicker: Peck realized that withholding the truth was ultimately a disservice to his art. “Whenever I shy away from telling the truth about whatever I am going through in my music… I’m always a little bit disappointed with the product,” he noted. That philosophy anchors Mule, a record described in press materials as a chronological timeline mapping the collapse of addiction, the arduous pursuit of sobriety, and the slow process of rebuilding a life.

Finding Humor in the Darkest Corners of Rehab

Rehab is rarely fertile ground for comedy, but Peck found a way to inject his characteristic wit into the darkest chapters of his recovery. On the new album track “Rehab Blues,” he confronts the experience head-on with lyrics like, “So catch me on the evening news / Dumb f*g dies from the rehab blues.” It is a jarring, darkly funny look at a time when he simply wanted out.

As Peck explained to Rolling Stone, the natural impulse for a sensitive artist might be to write a heavy, weeping ballad about being institutionalized. But the reality of his mindset at the time was far more resistant. He initially thought treatment was a waste of time and believed he was uniquely immune to having a real problem. By choosing humor over self-pity, he manages to capture the authentic frustration of early recovery without slipping into melodrama.

This tonal balance is nothing new for the performer. Discussing his artistic ethos previously with NME, Peck emphasized the power of presenting a heightened, larger-than-life version of oneself that still remains entirely sincere. On Mule, that sincerity extends to navigating the complex intersections of love, loss, and queer identity through an expansive Americana and bluegrass lens.

Navigating the Industry While Guarding Artistic Boundaries

Releasing a record about addiction is a massive pivot, but Peck continues to face external pressures that have little to do with the studio. Traversing the music industry as an openly gay country artist has meant enduring daily hate, bullying, and constant speculation regarding his identity. Attempts by media outlets and intrusive fans to “unmask” him have historically detracted from his artistry, feeding into homophobic critiques.

Orville Peck reveals 2023 suicide attempt after overdose: 'It was a big turning point for me'

Despite these headwinds, the artist remains steadfast in protecting the boundaries of his expression. His 2022 album Bronco earned critical acclaim for its rich, proudly queer landscape, proving that theatricality and emotional honesty can coexist seamlessly. Now, with Mule arriving on September 18, Peck is laying bare more than ever before—literally baring everything except his face, as evidenced by his historic cover for Playgirl, as reported by Gayety.

Album Title Release Date Label Core Themes Bronco 2022 Queer identity, expansive Americana, unbridled growth Mule September 18 Warner Records Addiction collapse, sobriety, recovery timeline

The Road Ahead for a Resilient Songsmith

The music landscape is constantly shifting, but few artists are willing to document their own near-collapse with the unflinching candor found on Mule. By refusing to sugarcoat his struggles with addiction, Peck has transformed a personal tragedy into a profound creative breakthrough.

Photo: nme.com

Ultimately, the cowboy’s journey is no longer just about retro-country aesthetics or pushing boundaries in a historically conservative genre. It is about survival, accountability, and the courage to keep singing when the illusions fall away.

How do you think artists balancing intense public personas can best protect their mental health while staying true to their craft? Drop a comment below and let’s discuss.