Ossi “Monarch” Ketola Beats Patrik Antonius in Record $20M Livestream Poker Match

Patrik Antonius suffered the largest single-match defeat in livestream poker history, losing $10 million during a high-stakes heads-up battle against Ossi “Monarch” Ketola at the Triton Poker series in Jeju. The record-breaking $20 million contest concluded after a brutal straight flush and a decisive river card secured Ketola’s victory.

The Bottom Line:

Record Stakes: Patrik Antonius and Ossi “Monarch” Ketola each bought in for $10 million, making it the largest livestreamed heads-up poker match ever recorded.

Patrik Antonius and Ossi “Monarch” Ketola each bought in for $10 million, making it the largest livestreamed heads-up poker match ever recorded. The Turning Point: Ketola secured a straight flush with the 10♥ on the board, eventually forcing Antonius to fold on the river before sealing the match on the next hand.

Ketola secured a straight flush with the 10♥ on the board, eventually forcing Antonius to fold on the river before sealing the match on the next hand. Historical Context: The defeat marks a massive loss for Antonius, while Ketola rebounded from a previous high-profile $15 million heads-up defeat against Dan “Jungleman” Cates.

High-Roller Stakes at the Triton Poker Series in Jeju

When veteran grinder Patrik Antonius sat down across from fellow Finnish high roller Ossi “Monarch” Ketola at the Triton Poker series in Jeju, the atmosphere crackled with unmatched intensity. Ketola entered the match simply wanting to “feel something” by taking on a Poker Hall of Famer in what would instantly become the largest heads-up match in livestream poker history. With both players buying in for a staggering $10 million each, the $20 million total pot drew the eyes of the entire professional poker community.

The early goings saw Antonius trade blows with his opponent, briefly grabbing a slight chip lead after hitting a stronger two pair on the river in a $5.2 million pot where Ketola initially flopped bottom two pair. But Ketola brought relentless aggression to the felt, testing the veteran grinder at every turn. Ketola risked $3 million with just six-high on a massive bluff, forcing Antonius to lay down top pair. That kind of pressure set the tone for a grueling, psychological war where traditional risk assessments went out the window.

The Straight Flush That Sealed the Record Defeat

Here is the kicker: the climax of the match hinged on an absolute dream hand for Ketola. Antonius limped for $100,000 preflop on the button holding K♦9♠, while Ketola raised to $350,000 with Q♥9♥. The flop landed Q♠8♥J♥, giving Monarch top pair alongside a straight flush draw. After a check-raise battle that saw action escalate on the flop, the 10♥ dropped on the turn to complete Ketola’s straight flush.

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Antonius, holding a turned straight that was already drawing dead, fired out $625,000, only to face a re-raise to $1,600,000. Unable to shed his straight just yet, Antonius made the call. When the uneventful 3♣ hit the river, Ketola jammed for $4.1 million, sending the poker legend deep into the tank. Antonius correctly found the fold, but the very next hand sealed his fate. Antonius moved all-in preflop with A♦K♦, sitting ahead of Ketola’s four-bet jam with K♣J♣. Yet the poker gods intervened when the J♠ struck on the turn, turning the weaker hand into the winner and ending the historic match.

Key Metrics of the Record-Breaking Jeju Match Metric Patrik Antonius Ossi “Monarch” Ketola Buy-In Amount $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Final Result Lost $10,000,000 Won the $20M Match Key Hand Highlight Turned straight (drawing dead) Straight flush (10♥)

The Wider Cultural Echo of Livestreamed High-Stakes Poker

High-stakes poker has evolved far beyond the smoky back rooms of old-school casinos, transforming into premier digital entertainment. Livestreamed cash games and tournament series now pull in production values, viewership metrics, and cultural mindshare that rival traditional sports broadcasts. Matches featuring legendary names like Antonius generate massive engagement across social media platforms, turning complex mathematical calculations and multi-million dollar bluffs into viral spectacles.

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For Ketola, this victory acts as a massive redemption arc following his infamous $15 million heads-up loss to Dan “Jungleman” Cates just last year. By stepping back onto the biggest stage imaginable and out-grinding a Hall of Famer through sheer audacity and variance, Ketola cemented his place in modern poker lore. As streaming platforms continue to capture these nine-figure rollercoasters live for global audiences, the boundary between professional sport and high-stakes psychological drama dissolves completely. What do you think—does risking eight figures on a single livestreamed match push the game into thrilling new territory, or has modern high-roller poker simply lost touch with reality? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.