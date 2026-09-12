Last Night of the Proms 2026: TV Schedule, Programme and How to Watch

The Grand Finale of the 2026 BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall

The 2026 BBC Proms reaches its magnificent climax on Saturday, September 12, 2026, as the Last Night of the Proms takes over the Royal Albert Hall. Presented across television, radio, and digital streaming platforms by BBC commentators including Katie Derham, Nick Mohammed, and Tina Daheley, the world’s biggest classical music festival delivers a star-studded programme mixing timeless orchestral repertoire with contemporary premieres and a special country music tribute.

The Bottom Line Broadcast Schedule: Part One begins at 7:10 pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, while Part Two follows at 9:00 pm on BBC One. Radio listeners can tune into BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds starting at 7:00 pm.

Part One begins at 7:10 pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, while Part Two follows at 9:00 pm on BBC One. Radio listeners can tune into BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds starting at 7:00 pm. Star-Studded Line-up: Conducted by Sakari Oramo, the concert features pianist Yuja Wang, operatic tenor Nicky Spence, and a special Dolly Parton tribute segment with Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Ward Thomas.

Conducted by Sakari Oramo, the concert features pianist Yuja Wang, operatic tenor Nicky Spence, and a special Dolly Parton tribute segment with Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Ward Thomas. Eclectic Repertoire: The night balances classical masterworks like Elgar and Holst with world premieres by Samuel Barber, Anne Dudley, and Frank Loesser.

Broadcasting Across the BBC Ecosystem

Television viewers can watch Part One on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer starting at 7:10 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with the broadcast transitioning to BBC One for Part Two at 9:00 pm. Backstage, Tina Daheley captures the energy of the performers and guests, while Georgia Mann and Petroc Trelawny anchor the live audio coverage on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds beginning at 7:00 pm.

At the podium, chief conductor Sakari Oramo leads the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus alongside the BBC Singers.

From Bernstein to Dolly Parton: A Genre-Crossing Programme

The musical scope of the evening bridges centuries and styles. The first half leans into orchestral grandeur, opening with Leonard Bernstein’s sparkling Candide Overture, John Foulds’ Keltic Suite – Lament, and Antonín Dvořák’s Prince’s Aria from Rusalka. Audiences will also experience the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s Piano Concerto, spotlighting superstar pianist Yuja Wang, alongside Smetana’s Má vlast – Vltava and Samy Moussa’s Dithyramb.

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After the interval, the programme shifts gears into unexpected territory. Under the banner To Dolly, With Love and arranged by Fiona Brice, vocalists Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, and Ward Thomas deliver classic Dolly Parton anthems including “9 to 5”, “I Will Always Love You”, and “Jolene”. Following the country tribute, the concert surges forward with Gustav Holst’s The Planets – Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity, Alexander Tsfasman’s Jazz Suite for piano and orchestra, and fresh orchestral arrangements.

Last Night of the Proms 2026 Highlights Performance / Piece Artist / Composer Broadcast / Segment Candide – Overture Leonard Bernstein Part One (BBC Two / iPlayer) Piano Concerto (World Premiere) Samuel Barber / Yuja Wang Part One (BBC Two / iPlayer) To Dolly, With Love Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight, Ward Thomas Part Two (BBC One) The Planets – Jupiter Gustav Holst Part Two (BBC One) Traditional Finale (‘Rule Britannia!’, Jerusalem) Henry Wood, Thomas Arne, Edward Elgar The Finale (BBC One)

New Commissions and the Traditional Finale

Innovation sits alongside tradition in the second half of the evening. The programme features the world premiere of Anne Dudley’s Iris of Life, alongside Frank Loesser’s “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” from Guys and Dolls, arranged by Mark Cumberland and commissioned by the BBC.

Photo: entertainmentgazette.co.uk

Naturally, the evening culminates in the beloved, flag-waving rituals of the traditional Proms finale. Arranged by Henry Wood, Malcolm Sargent, and others, the closing sequence features the Fantasia on British Sea-Songs, Thomas Arne’s ‘Rule Britannia!’, Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (‘Land of Hope and Glory’), Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem, the National Anthem, and a communal singing of Auld lang syne.

The Cultural Footprint of the Proms

The Proms remain a triumph of cultural accessibility.

Curtain Call Creative presents Last Night of the Proms, 2026

What are your thoughts on this year’s eclectic line-up and genre-blending programme? Let us know in the comments below.