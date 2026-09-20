Over 17,000 Private Pilgrims Complete Hajj Bookings via Pak Hajj App

Digital Transition Gains Momentum as 17,000 Pilgrims Secure Private Hajj Bookings

More than 17,000 intending pilgrims have completed their online bookings under Pakistan’s Hajj Private Scheme for 2027, according to updates from the Ministry of Religious Affairs reported by Radio Pakistan. Driven by the government-backed Pak Hajj App, the digital booking mechanism has streamlined how citizens select authorized operators and packages from home, marking a decisive shift away from traditional, paper-heavy administration.

Financial Flow and the Infrastructure of the National Information Technology Board Portal

Behind the interface of the Pak Hajj App lies a secure digital architecture managed in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board.

Of that substantial deposit, Rs6 billion was processed entirely online via 1LINK and standard bank cards.

Package Variety and the Remaining Seat Allocation for 2027

The government has allocated a total of 71,684 seats for the private Hajj scheme this year, leaving approximately 54,000 seats still available for prospective travelers, according to Associated Press of Pakistan. To accommodate varied budgets and preferences, private Hajj group organizers have uploaded 16 basic packages to the digital portal.

Reporting from 24NewsHD notes that package prices range widely from Rs1.4 million to Rs3.75 million, giving pilgrims distinct options that span short-duration itineraries and luxury five-star accommodations.

Strict Safeguards and the November Deadline

With brisk activity across the portal, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued sharp warnings regarding unauthorized transactions. Officials stated that pilgrims must make payments exclusively through the official Pak Hajj App and digital portal, explicitly prohibiting direct payments to any individual or independent company.

Photo: thepublicpurview.com

The ministry clarified that it will bear no responsibility for fraud or financial losses arising from transactions conducted outside the authorized digital framework. Intending pilgrims have until November 20, 2026, to finalize their package selection and complete their payments before authorities begin evaluating quota reallocations.

As the November deadline approaches, have you or someone you know experienced the new digital booking process firsthand? Share your thoughts on this transition in the comments below.