In a milestone performance that marks a triumphant return to the continental elite, Παναθηναϊκός secured its place in the group stage of the LEN Champions League following a hard-fought 9-7 victory over Honvéd according to patkiout.gr. Under the tactical guidance of Dimitris Mazis, the Greek side completed a 2-2 record in the preliminary qualification round, turning in a display defined by defensive resilience and tactical discipline.

The stakes heading into the fixture could not have been higher for the club, which entered the match carrying the momentum of a win against Jadran Split as reported by patkiout.gr. By overcoming Honvéd, Panathinaikos not only cemented its own progression to the tournament’s top 16 teams but also guaranteed that Greece will boast a two-team presence in the elite club competition’s group phase noted patkiout.gr, joining Olympiacos—who secured an automatic berth based on their finish in the previous season’s Final Four.

Defensive Steel and Tactical Execution

From the opening whistle, the Greek side established dominance through a suffocating defensive structure according to patkiout.gr. Weinberg delivered a stellar performance, turning away multiple high-danger scoring opportunities from Honvéd during a tense opening period that set the tone for the rest of the evening reported patkiout.gr.

The progression of the eight-minute quarters reflected a tightly contested battle where Panathinaikos steadily maintained the upper hand:

The squad’s offensive output was spearheaded by Chalyvopoulos, who netted three crucial goals, while Papasifakis contributed two. Skoumpakis, Kalogeropoulos, Nikolaidis, and Kopeliadis each added a score to round out a balanced and effective attack detailed patkiout.gr. Honvéd, managed by Sivos, fought back through multi-goal efforts from Vadovics and Vicsovics alongside single markers from Sugar, Araya, and Ekler noted patkiout.gr, but ultimately failed to crack the disciplined defensive shell erected by Mazis’ players.

Next Steps on the European Stage

With qualification officially secured, attention now shifts to the upcoming draw. Panathinaikos will discover their group-stage opponents on Monday, September 21 reported patkiout.gr, when the brackets for the next phase of the continental competition are set.

We want to hear your thoughts on this historic qualification and how far the team can go in Europe this season. Drop a comment below and share this report with fellow supporters.